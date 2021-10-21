State Cross Country is today for 5 YNT region teams

KEARNEY – The Class B boys individual state cross country title appears to be a lock between Mesuido Ejerso from South Sioux City and Riley Boonstra from Norris. There are a number of runners right behind them, however, that could change the course of how things play out.
The girls race appears to be much more wide open and among those who could be first to the finish line on Friday afternoon is York sophomore Kassidy Stuckey.
“There are at least four girls who have a chance to contend for the individual title on the girls side. The three favorites are Madison Seiler from Gering who won state last season but is recovery from a basketball injury this summer, freshman Kendall Zavala from Norris who won the B-3 District Championship, and Samantha Rodewald from McCook who won the Kearney Invitational. Kassidy Stuckey is the strongest threat to those three runners,” commented York head coach Eric Rasmussen.
Rasmussen.
Whoever wins on the girls’ side will have to make all the right moves and counter moves when the situation calls for it.
“Kassidy was runner-up at the Kearney Invite and the B-3 District Championship. She has run against and defeated everyone in the field at some point in her career,” added Rasmussen. “Kassidy has a chance to beat anyone in the field if she runs a smart and gritty race, and immediately responds to any moves made after the first mile.”
Rasmussen also said all the girls running on Friday will have to have their best races of the year for the Dukes to finish in the upper echelon in the team standings.
“I expect the race to be tightly contested from runners 25 through 60 where second and third runners are expected to finish. We need our second and third runner as well as our final scorer to have big races and beat as many people in the pack as possible. If our team steps up the way they did last season at districts, we have a good chance to finish in the top half of the team competition and maybe surprise some other teams,” Rasmussen stated. “Emory Conrad and Lainey Portwine have run well throughout the year. I hope both are ready to have another breakout race. Emory had a breakout race last year at districts. Lainey had a great race at the York Invite. Cailey Faust really stepped up for us last week and had the best race of her career. Chloe Holmes and Zoe Kreifels have been steady all season and have the potential to run a great race on Friday. I think that both are ready to run great and end their careers with their best race.”
Stuckey was fourth in 2020, while Conrad, Kreifels and Holmes all ran last year.
Rasmussen said Norris is a heavy favorite on the girls side, but after that the race is wide open.
While Rasmussen doesn’t see a scenario where Ejerso or Boonstra are not among the top two runners, he does feel there is a large and talented field behind them ready to sneak in.
“Nathan Nottingham of Seward has run well at the end of the season as well and he may be a favorite to finish in the top three, but there are at least 10 people who have a good shot at finishing in the top three for the boys, including Colin Pinneo who finished third at the Kearney Invitational,” Rasmussen pointed out. “Although Ejerso and Boonstra appear to be heavy favorites, anything could happen. Colin has defeated everyone he is going to race against within the last year, but has also been beaten by at least a dozen runners in the field over the same time frame.”
The rest of the York runners will include Gabe Zarraga, James Bonde, Sergio Rodriguez, Nick Conrad and Trenton Ellis. Bonde and Rodriguez are the only two York runners who have not competed at the state meet.
“We need our top two runners have their best races of their careers on Friday as well as our other four runners to have their best races of the season again. The boys race is wide open after the top few teams and if every one of our boys runs their best race we have a chance to have a strong showing as a team and a chance to surprise a lot of people,” Rasmussen said. “Gabe Zarraga and James Bonde are ready to have breakout races on the boy’s side. Sergio Rodriguez and Nick Conrad both are improving at the end of the season. Trenton Ellis had his best race last week as well.”
Class B girls run at 2:20 p.m. and the Class B boys race is slated for 3:30 p.m.
McCool Junction
The McCool Junction girls are the defending Class D State Champions but return only two runners from last years team.
Payton Gerken who finished 9th overall and Sara Weisheit who also competed for the Mustangs in 2020 when they edged Ainsworth for the team title by a single point. The rest of the team headed to Kearney includes, Jadon Hess and Carryna Light.
The boys have three runners back with state cross country experience with Jacob Brugger, Luke Brugger and Trent Neville. The Mustangs finished 5th as a team in 2020. The rest of the runners for the Mustangs include Joey Pederson and Harry Yunevich.
The Class D portion of the race leads off the action with the girls running at 12 p.m. and the boys at 1 p.m.
Centennial
The Centennial Broncos boys are headed to Kearney after a third place finish at the district race in McCool Junction.
Only junior Clinton Turnbull has raced at the state level as he finished 26th in 2020.
Joining Turnbull in Kearney will be Garrison Schernikau, Camden Winkelman and Matthew Hoops.
Representing the girls’ team will be third time state qualifier Madison Brandenburgh, a junior who has made it a habit of traveling to Kearney in October the past three years. Last year she was 49th as a sophomore and her freshman season she was 78th.
Brandenburgh will race at 12 p.m. and the boys will be on for 1 p.m.
Fillmore Central
The Panthers step up to Class C this season and have a representative in both the girls and the boys races on Friday.
Class C girls will start at 12:30 p.m. and the boys will run at 1:30 p.m.
Sophomore Hallie Verhage finished seventh at the Class C-4 District meet to earn her medal and a berth in the Class C girls field, while freshman Cooper Schelkopf was 12th in the boys race, punching his ticket to the finals.