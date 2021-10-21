State Cross Country is today for 5 YNT region teams

“I expect the race to be tightly contested from runners 25 through 60 where second and third runners are expected to finish. We need our second and third runner as well as our final scorer to have big races and beat as many people in the pack as possible. If our team steps up the way they did last season at districts, we have a good chance to finish in the top half of the team competition and maybe surprise some other teams,” Rasmussen stated. “Emory Conrad and Lainey Portwine have run well throughout the year. I hope both are ready to have another breakout race. Emory had a breakout race last year at districts. Lainey had a great race at the York Invite. Cailey Faust really stepped up for us last week and had the best race of her career. Chloe Holmes and Zoe Kreifels have been steady all season and have the potential to run a great race on Friday. I think that both are ready to run great and end their careers with their best race.”