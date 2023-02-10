I attended the Nebraska state bowling championships this week on both Tuesday and Wednesday at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln.

For the most part it was an enjoyable experience with the only exception being the lack of space in the facility to watch the kids compete. It was packed and shoulder-to-shoulder everywhere you went.

For me being almost 6-7, I didn’t have any problems being able to see over everyone, but I saw some people standing behind the benches that couldn’t possibly have been able to view the competition.

The other scheduling aspect that I was not in favor of was the eight to nine-hour break in between determining the final two teams for the boys and the championship at 7:30 p.m.

The York Dukes had wrapped up their qualifying for the finals by 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday and that left nine hours before they would bowl in the finals. That left me with a lot of time on my hands and I decided to return to York.

I did not go back that evening, because as it was the championship was not decided until after 9-9:30 p.m. and I was scheduled to be back on Wednesday around 7:30 a.m. the next day for the Class B boys singles championship and the girls that followed at 1 p.m.

I thoroughly enjoyed the boys finals and getting to watch both McCool’s Garrett Hansen and York junior Schuyler Handy compete against each other in the semifinals. By the way congrats to Garrett for his Class B state championship and the York boys for a state team runner-up and Schuyler’s third place finish in singles.

I really thought Kassidy Stuckey of York had made the finals as well, but as it turned out she finished ninth in Class B, not bad for her first year of competitive bowling. Also congrats to McCool’s Morgan Thieman for qualifying for the ‘B’ state tournament.

With the excitement and the fans that attended the state tournament, I see this sport growing more and more each year and more schools throwing their hats into the mix at some time.

There is a line in the movie Jaws, “You’re going to need a bigger boat.” That was when Chief of Police Martin Brody, played by Roy Scheider, saw the 30-foot great white shark for the first time.

I think the NSAA may be faced with either breaking up Class A and B at different facilities or they are going to have to find a bigger boat, so to speak.

Super Bowl

I look forward to Super Bowl Sunday not just for the game itself, but for the commercials and our Super Bowl tradition of homemade enchiladas.

As far as the game goes, I can’t really get a read on who will win.

I’m not going to get caught up in analyzing all the data, stats and who will do what in the game. The Eagles have three former Huskers on their roster and Kansas City just one.

Therefore, my pick is Philadelphia 35-33.

Have a great weekend, enjoy the Super Bowl and there is wall-to-wall district wrestling across the state both Friday and Saturday.

Be safe and be careful if you decide to travel.