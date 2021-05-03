Stars put wrap on York girls' soccer season

AURORA – The Kearney Catholic Stars scored three times with a 30 mph flattening wind in their faces the first half, then netted three more with a following wind in the second 40 minutes.
The York girls were blanked both halves and the Stars won 6-0.
The B7 Subdistrict opener was played at tournament host Aurora at midday Saturday.
The brightest Star by far, freshman forward Whitney Uelmen, pulled off the hat trick with one goal in the first half and two more in the second.
Kearney Catholic drew first blood in the early stages of the first half when freshman Claire Kluthe planted the ball in the net past York keeper Avery Wiemer, herself a freshman.
The goal came on one of the first among many corner kick opportunities forced by Stars pressure.
Scant minutes later Uelmen recorded the first of her three goals when a teammate fired a pass diagonally across the box in front of Wiemer. Uelman slipped the ball in before the Dukes’ young keeper could react.
Regan Potter flew the ball in from center-front of York’s goal to make it 3-0 Stars at halftime.
York, the wind at its back, did not seriously threaten the Kearney Catholic keeper in the half.
In the second half the gutsy Wiemer still faced a barrage of Stars’ shots.
Uelmen made it 4-0 with a long, downwind goal that rode the severe breeze high and curved in on the fly.
Next, Uelmen scored again and sealed her hat trick, 5-0, then sophomore Jena Kruse sealed the game with goal number six.
York stats show the Stars with 22 shots in the game, 20 of which were judged on goal. York’s shot total was six, five on goal.
The Kearney Catholic keeper was credited with five saves. Wiemer recorded 14 saves in her busy day of work.
Though outgunned, coach Andrew Gowins said, “Our girls played a great game. It was kind of fitting that we finished the year playing against the same team we started the year playing and while the final score wasn’t any better, the game overall was so much better.
“The girls were able to get on the attack, complete multiple passes, control the tempo and often take chances on goal,” he said. “The girls my heart breaks for though, is our seniors, who have put in so much time the past four years.
“We’re going to miss the leadership of girls like Aleyah Hunzeker and the constant smiles of girls like Lauren “LT” Thomas.”
The future, despite a one-win season, Gowins believes, is all upside.
“As I said at the beginning of the year when we lost to Kearney Catholic, this team is young and will continue to get better. They showed just that today, they were better and it is the youth of our team that I am most excited about. The future is bright for York girls soccer.”