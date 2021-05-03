Stars put wrap on York girls' soccer season

Uelmen made it 4-0 with a long, downwind goal that rode the severe breeze high and curved in on the fly.

Next, Uelmen scored again and sealed her hat trick, 5-0, then sophomore Jena Kruse sealed the game with goal number six.

York stats show the Stars with 22 shots in the game, 20 of which were judged on goal. York’s shot total was six, five on goal.

The Kearney Catholic keeper was credited with five saves. Wiemer recorded 14 saves in her busy day of work.

Though outgunned, coach Andrew Gowins said, “Our girls played a great game. It was kind of fitting that we finished the year playing against the same team we started the year playing and while the final score wasn’t any better, the game overall was so much better.

“The girls were able to get on the attack, complete multiple passes, control the tempo and often take chances on goal,” he said. “The girls my heart breaks for though, is our seniors, who have put in so much time the past four years.

“We’re going to miss the leadership of girls like Aleyah Hunzeker and the constant smiles of girls like Lauren “LT” Thomas.”

The future, despite a one-win season, Gowins believes, is all upside.

“As I said at the beginning of the year when we lost to Kearney Catholic, this team is young and will continue to get better. They showed just that today, they were better and it is the youth of our team that I am most excited about. The future is bright for York girls soccer.”