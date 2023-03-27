YORK – The York Dukes didn’t have a lot of scoring chances Saturday as the Kearney Catholic Stars defense kept the ball on their side of the field, putting a lot of pressure on the York defense.

York only gave up two goals, but that was enough for the Stars to escape York at the Cornerstone Sports Complex for the 2-1 win.

Kearney Catholic moved to 1-1 on the season while the Dukes slipped to 1-2.

In the first half the York offense pushed the ball past midfield only a handful of times, but other than the Stars only first half goal in the 39th minute, York’s defense was up to the task.

Down 1-0 at the break the Stars offense was relentless in a 10 minute span where they unofficially hit the Dukes with five shots. Twenty minutes into the second half Kearney Catholic soph0more Claire Kluthe cleaned up a melee in front of the York net for the 2-0 lead.

York had two great chances on cornerkicks that snuck right past the Stars defense, but the Dukes could not get a foot on the ball.

Finally as time was inside 10 seconds, sophomore Lauryn Mattox’s cornerkick was converted by junior Leah Davis as the horn went off for the official 2-1 final.

“It was a tough loss against a decent team. We certainly are improving. We almost scored to tie the game on an earlier corner, and then scored right at the end off a corner,” commented York head coach Rich Saxer. “We need to create more opportunities, but that will come. We found out Tuva Franklin needs to be on the field more. She helped to create some positive plays.”

The official stats have the Stars with seven shots to York’s four. Duke junior keeper Sam McDaniel recorded five saves on those seven shots.

On defense Mattox led the team with nine steals, Alyssa Alt chipped in with four and Emily Aguilar added three.

York has a busy week against two teams that are a combined 4-0 as the Dukes hosted Schuyler on Monday night and welcome the (3-0) Northwest Vikings to town on Thursday.

“We are really looking forward to Monday’s game against Schuyler,” Saxer said after Saturday’s loss. “They beat us last year and are off to a good start. We need to continue to bring lots of energy.”