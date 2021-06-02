Standout Cougar Erica Stratman finalist for YNT Athlete of the Year

Over the next few weeks we will be looking at the student athletes who are in contention for the York News-Times Female and Male Athlete of the Year Award. In the weeks leading up to the announcement of the two winners, there will be features written on the five male and five female student-athletes that are in the discussion to win the award. The awards will be presented later in June. The only criteria is that the athlete compete in three sports during the high school seasons.

STROMSBURG - When Cross County coaches talk about senior Erica Stratman, very seldom do they fail to mention all the hard work she put in during the pandemic and the following summer to get where she is now.

Stratman was solid for the Cougars on the court this year as she earned both All-Crossroads Conference and All-State recognition in both volleyball and basketball.

At the end of the basketball season, head coach Mitch Boshart recognized Stratman’s effort.

“The body of work that Erica has put together through her high school career is incredible,” said Boshart. “It is a testament to all the hard work she has been willing to do.”