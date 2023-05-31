Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

YORK – During the high school softball season last fall, the Central City Bison turned in a solid season, culminating in a trip to Hastings for the Class C state softball tournament in October.

If Wednesday night’s summer matchup with York is any indication, Central City should be a formidable opponent in Class C again this season. The Stampede clicked on all cylinders offensively during the first game of a doubleheader at York Ballpark Complex, racking up 15 runs on 12 hits and cruising to a 15-3 victory in three innings against the Fusion 18s.

The Stampede wasted no time at the dish, as Payton Burbach reached on a one-out single, then stole both second and third base before coming around to score the game’s first run on Emma Brandes’ RBI infield single.

Emma Steinke added another run on a sac fly to center field to put Central City up 2-0 after half an inning. York threatened in the bottom half of the frame as Ellie Peterson led off with an infield single on a rocket to the third baseman and stole second. Sierra Rasmussen followed with an infield knock of her own to put runners on the corners and Megan Wright walked to load the bases with nobody down.

However, Maggie Rauert dribbled a ground ball back to the pitcher and Steinke fired home for a force out before Brandes flipped it over to first base to complete the double play. Steinke then fanned Kynli Combs to end the inning and keep the Fusion off the board.

Central City put the game away in the top of the second, exploding for 12 runs on eight hits in the frame.

After loading the bases with nobody out, a pair of ground outs scored two runs and Kamryn Wright and Ava Steinke both had RBI singles during the rally to push the lead to 6-0. After loading the bases again, Emma Steinke helped her own cause with a two-run single to center field.

A pair of York errors then kept the inning alive, as the Stampede cashed in to the tune of five more runs in the frame, two of which came on Angelina Leininger’s double to left field.

The Fusion managed a two-out walk from Maleigha Scamehorn but nothing else in the bottom of the second and Central City tacked on another run in the top of the third with a Brandes RBI single to left field.

Peterson ripped a leadoff double into left field in the bottom of the third and Rasmussen reached on an infield hit to put runners on the corners for Wright, who cashed in with a two-run single on a ground ball up the middle on a 2-2 count. Maggie Rauert followed with a single of her own and Lily Kowalski drew a two-out walk as Wright scored the third York run on a wild pitch, but Steinke fanned Scamehorn to end the ballgame and preserve a 15-3 win.

Steinke earned the win in the circle for the Stampede, allowing three earned runs on six hits and four walks with six Ks in three innings pitched.

Wright was on the hook for the loss, as the York hurler allowed 15 runs – 10 earned – on 12 hits with a walk and a strikeout across three innings of work.

Peterson and Rasmussen carried the load offensively for the Fusion from the top of the order, as Peterson went 2 for 2 with a double and Rasmussen tallied base knocks in both her trips to the plate. Together, York’s Nos. 1 and 2 hitters accounted for two-thirds of their six hits and scored two of their three runs.

Wright finished 1 for 2 and drove in a pair of runs with her third-inning single, while Rauert collected the Fusion’s other hit in the loss.

York dropped to 9-5 with the loss. The two teams played the second game of the doubleheader Wednesday night, but the contest was still in action at deadline.