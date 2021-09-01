 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Paul's fast start does in softball Slammers
0 comments

St. Paul's fast start does in softball Slammers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. PAUL – The St. Paul Wildcats shot out of the gates with a four-run first inning against the Polk County Slammers on Tuesday night. The Wildcats added two more in the second and fourth innings en route to an 8-0 win.

Seniors Christina Rystrom and Mae Valish and freshman Lindee Kelley recorded the only three hits for Polk County, which struck out 10 times in the loss.

Rystrom took the loss for the Slammers, allowing eight runs – five earned – on nine hits and three walks with a pair of strikeouts in four innings pitched.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WR John Brown released by Raiders

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News