St. Paul's fast start does in softball Slammers

ST. PAUL – The St. Paul Wildcats shot out of the gates with a four-run first inning against the Polk County Slammers on Tuesday night. The Wildcats added two more in the second and fourth innings en route to an 8-0 win.

Seniors Christina Rystrom and Mae Valish and freshman Lindee Kelley recorded the only three hits for Polk County, which struck out 10 times in the loss.

Rystrom took the loss for the Slammers, allowing eight runs – five earned – on nine hits and three walks with a pair of strikeouts in four innings pitched.