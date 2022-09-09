St. Paul’s offense relentless in 15-4 win at Centennial

GRESHAM – The St. Paul Wildcats offense pounded out 17 hits as they pulled away from the Centennial Broncos on Thursday night in Gresham 15-4 in prep softball.

The Wildcats (9-3) only took off one inning over the first six that they didn’t score as they built a 9-4 lead going into the top of the seventh.

That’s when the Wildcats exploded for six runs and the Broncos did not have an answer.

St. Paul was led offensively by Charlee Wegner who was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a double. Also picking up three hits were Audra Dugan who went 3 for 5 with two runs batted in and Talyr Paxton at 3 for 4 with four RBIs and a double.

Centennial racked up seven hits against Wegner who picked up the win. The Bronco offense was led by senior Ellie Tempel who was 2 for 4 with a run scored; junior Ava Fischer drove in two runs with a double and Savannah Horne, Rylee Menze, Mallory Rozendal and Cora Hoffschneider each had one hit.

Horne pitched all seven innings as she allowed 17 hits, 15 runs, 11 earned, and recorded three strikeouts.

Both defenses struggled as St. Paul had five errors and Centennial four.

Centennial (4-12) will host Milford on Tuesday, September 13 at Beaver Crossing.

St. Paul (9-3) 211 410 6-15 17 5

Centennial (4-12) 004 000 0- 4 7 4