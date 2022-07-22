St. Paul handles Twin River 5-1 in B-4 baseball at York

Post 119 B hammers nine hits in B-4 opening win in York

YORK - The St. Paul Seniors got a great start on the mound from Shane Kosmicki as he held Twin River to just three hits and one run through five innings.

Relief pitchers Ashton Meinecke and Braxton Heater shut down a potential seventh inning Twin River threat. Heater struck out Beau Zoucha to end the game and preserve the 5-2 win.

Zoucha was at the plate as the tying run.

Twin River’s Norman Grothe and Kosmicki worked flawless first, second and third innings as both held their opponent to no hits.

St. Paul finally broke through in the top of the fourth as a one-out single by Jamison Rawlings broke up Grothe’s no-hit bid.

That was followed by a single off the bat of Levi Bader and a Quade Peterson safety to load the bases. A walk to Bryce Knapp made it 1-0 and then after a strikeout the ball got past the Twin River Titan catcher allowing two more runs to score on two errors and St. Paul led 3-0.

The lead was 4-0 before Jacob Tenski singled to score Ashton Johnson who walked and stole second to make it 4-1.

Each team added a run in the seventh and St. Paul advanced to the winner’s bracket.

Kosmicki used up 75 pitches and allowed just three hits while recording three strikeouts and three walks.

Offensively, Meinecke was 2 for 4 with a run scored. Rawlings also had two hits and Bader was 2 for 3 in the nine-hit attack by St. Paul.

Grothe, Nehemiah Peters, Tim Jarecki and Jacob Tenski had one hit each for the Titans.

St. Paul Post 119 000 310 1-5 9 2

Twin River Post 263/144 000 010 1-2 4 2