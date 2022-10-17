 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Cecilia too much for Panthers on the gridiron

HASTINGS – The Fillmore Central Panthers put up a valiant effort, but in the end Hastings St. Cecilia (C-2 No. 3 in the OWH) proved too be too much Friday night as the host Bluehawks walked away with a 35-14 win.

Fillmore Central trailed 20-7 at halftime but could not overcome a 15-point St. Cecilia outburst in the third quarter as the Bluehawks finished the game with a 434-228 edge in offensive yardage. The Panthers also turned the ball over twice on a pair of interceptions.

On the ground, Fillmore Central racked up 113 yards on 34 carries and found the end zone twice. Keegan Theobald ran 15 times for 71 yards and a touchdown, while Dan Stoner added 40 yards and a score on six touches.

Jayden Wolf caught one pass for 48 yards, Theobald added 38 on a pair of receptions and Jarin Tweedy notched two catches for 22 yards. Kade Cooper was the Panthers’ most efficient passes, completing 7 of 13 passes for 15 yards.

