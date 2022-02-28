St. Cecilia girls too much for Centennial in district final

HASTINGS – The No. 1 ranked C2 Hastings St. Cecilia Bluehawks established themselves early in Friday night’s district final at home against the Centennial Bronco girls.

St. Cecilia (23-2) took a 14-3 lead at the end of the first quarter and continued to extend their cushion through all four quarters to the tune of a 50-17 final.

The Broncos finished up the season with a record of 9-16 and with just three seniors on the varsity roster will return a strong nucleus for next year.

Those seniors who suited up for the final time in the Bronco colors were Halley Heidtbrink, Halle Kinnett and Gracen Fehlhafer.

The Bluehawks were led in scoring by senior Bailey Kissinger with 19 and sophomore Ryann Sabatka added nine.

The Bluehawks were 20 of 41 from the field which included 4 of 13 on 3-point shots. They went 6 of 13 at the free throw line.

Bronco scoring was led by Heidtbrink with six and Ella Wambold with three.

No other stats were available for the Broncos.

Centennial (9-16) 3 4 3 7-17

Hastings St. Cecilia (23-2) 14 12 12 12-50

Centennial (17)-Kinnett 2, Payne 2, Heidtbrink 6, Galavez 2, Bargen 2, Wambold 3.

Hastings SC (50)--Sheehy 5, Kissinger 19, Butler 5, Krikac 5, Sabatka 9, Kirkegaard 7.