St. Cecilia girls roll to win at Geneva

Class C-2 No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia rolls to win in Geneva

GENEVA – It didn’t take the Hastings St. Cecilia Blue Hawks long to get things rolling Tuesday night. They opened the first quarter with a 16-4 run and sped off to a 61-30 win over the Fillmore Central Panthers in girls’ non-conference hoops.

St. Cecilia, 7-0 and No. 1 in the most recent Omaha World-Herald Class C-2 poll, was led in scoring by Bailey Kissinger with 23 points. Addie Kirkegaard added 12 and Shaye Butler chipped in with 10.

The Blue Hawks knocked down seven 3-point shots in the win.

Fillmore Central (1-7) was paced by a pair of 10-point scoring efforts from Faith Engle and Lexi Theis. Senior Abby Nichols added six points. Engle had two of the Panthers three 3-pointers and Nichols the other.

Fillmore Central will head to the Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament on Monday where they will play Fullerton at 3:30 p.m.

Hastings St. Cecilia (7-0) 16 12 19 14-61

Fillmore Central (1-7) 4 8 13 5-30