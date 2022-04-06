St. Cecilia boys win Sandy Creek T&F invite

FAIRFIELD – With wins in seven events, the Hastings St. Cecilia boys scored 157 points which was 53 clear of second place Superior with 104 points at the Sandy Creek Invite on Tuesday.

Taking third place was host Sandy Creek with 94.5, fourth went to Central City with 89.5 and fifth place was the Doniphan-Trumbull Cardinals with 84.

The Heartland Huskies finished in sixth with 52 points as nine teams competed in the meet.

The Bluehawks won two of the three relays and they also took the top spots in the 200, 800, 1600 meter races, as well first place in the triple jump.

Tyler Carroll of Central City and Nathan Baldwin of Sutton were the only two athletes who had multiple wins. Carroll won the 100 and the 110 hurdles, while Baldwin took the top spot in both the shot put and the discus.

Heartland’s Nick Thieszen had the best finish of the day for the Huskies. He took second in the pole vault with a mark of 9-0, while Zach Quiring placed in three events with a third place in the 300 hurdles, fourth in the 400 and in the long jump he also took fourth place.

The Huskie 4x800 relay team of Thieszen, Sam Quiring, Alexis Meza and Weston Ohrt also finished in third place. Hudson Regier was fifth in the 300 hurdles and sixth in the triple jump.

The Huskies also earned points in the 4x400 where they were clocked at 4:00.61 and finished in fourth. Team members included, Brady Goertzen, Regier, Ohrt and Zach Quiring.

The Huskies welcome teams to Henderson next week for the Heartland Invite on Thursday. The meet is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

Boys Team Scoring-1.Hastings St. Cecilia 157, 2.Superior 104, 3.Sandy Creek 94.5, 4.Central City 89.5, 5.Doniphan-Trumbull 84, 6.Heartland 52, 7.Sutton 39, 8.Lincoln Christian 16, 9.Hastings St. Cecilia JV 9

Winners and area athletes who placed

100-1.Tyler Carroll, CC 11.68

200-1.JJ Schafer, HST 24.27

400-1.Manny Consbruck, HST 53.60, 4.Zach Quiring, HRT 56.08

800-1.Garrett Parr, HST 2:07.65, 6.Weston Ohrt, HRT 2:22.52

1600-1.Robbie Hrnchir, HST 5:01.01

3200-1.Rowan Jarosik, SC 10:35.72

110HH-1.Tyler Carroll, CC 15.77

300IH-1.Dane Miller, SUP 41.77, 3.Zach Quiring, HRT 47.52, 5.Hudson Regier, HRT 49.87

4x100-1.Hastings St. Cecilia 45.86

4x400-1.Hastings St. Cecilia 3:41.89, 4.Heartland 4:00.61

4x800-1.Doniphan-Trumbull 10:05.95, 3.Heartland 10:30.21

High Jump-1.Micah Biltoft, SC 6-4, 5.Trajan Arbuck, HRT 5-10

Pole Vault-1.Clayton Morris, SUP 10-0, 2.Nick Thieszen, HRT 9-0

Long Jump-1.Myles Sadd, D-T 21-0, 4.Zach Quiring, HRT 19-0 ½

Triple Jump-1.Carson Kudlacek, HST 40-2 ½, 6.Hudson Regier, HRT 33-8 ½

Shot Put-1.Nathan Baldwin, SUT 52-2 ½

Discus-1.Nathan Baldwin, SUT 160-07