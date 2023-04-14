HENDERSON – Two area schools laced up their running shoes and hit the track Thursday in Henderson, and Heartland hosted McCool Junction and six other schools for their annual invite. The Mustangs battled Hastings St. Cecilia for the top spot in the team standings, but in the end it was the Bluehawks who emerged victorious by a 130-119 margin.

Heartland finished third with 60 points, three ahead of fourth-place Sandy Creek. BDS rounded out the top five with 47 points.

McCool picked up a pair of event titles from Trent Neville, who swept the distance races. Neville led St. Cecilia’s Robert Hrnchir for the majority of the race in the 1600, lost the lead briefly on the final lap, then rallied over the final 100 meters to cross the line in 5:03.85 to claim gold. The senior also won the 3200, clocking in with a time of 11:49.68.

Behind him, Luke Brugger claimed silver in the 3200 and bronze in the 1600 with times of 11:55.85 and 5:18.78, respectively. Joey Pedersen (5:30.06 and 12:24.04) added a pair of fourth-place finishes as the Mustangs racked up a combined 42 points between the two races.

McCool’s third victory came in the 4x100 relay, where Trent Naber, Trenton Orlando, Ja Soukup and Carson McDonald crossed the line in 47.42 seconds.

In the sprints, Mustang junior Ryland Garretson took home a pair of runner-up finishes in the 100 and 200. He ran the 100 in 11.01 seconds to break the school record previously set by Paul Johnson in 2006 (Johnson’s time was handheld at 11.0 seconds; the .24-second difference between handheld and automatic timing would place Johnson at 11.24 seconds in automatic timing), but he lost out on the top spot to St. Cecilia’s Jenson Anderson by two-hundreths of second.

Anderson also won the 200, with Garretson following in second at 22.95 seconds. Garretson scored for the Mustangs in both of his field events, landing a pair of fourth-place finishes in the long and high jumps.

Lucas Beversdorf notched a runner-up finish in the pole vault, where he cleared the bar at 10-10. The McCool 4x400 quartet of Brugger, McDonald, Orlando and Neville took silver, while the 4x800 relay (Orlando, Alex Morner, Mason Strope, Aydin Orr) placed third, as did Jayden Fuehrer in the 110 hurdles.

Heartland racked up 22 of their 60 points in the 400, won by the Huskies’ Trev Peters in 54.15 seconds. Teammate Zach Quiring took silver with a time of 55.09 seconds and Luis Alvarez followed in fourth at 56.36 seconds.

Quiring also scored a bronze medal in the 300 hurdles (47.84 seconds), took sixth in the long jump and ran on the Huskies’ fourth-place 4x400 relay. Peters also ran in the 4x400 and added a sixth-place finish in the 200.

Heartland went 3-4 in the pole vault, where Bick Thieszen cleared the bar at 10-10 and Kaleb Ostrander passed 10-4. Hudson Regier added a pair of fifth-place finishes in the 110 and 300 hurdles, while the Huskies’ 4x100 and 4x800 relays joined the 4x400 quartet with fourth-place finishes.

Team scores

1. Hastings St. Cecilia (HSC), 130; 2. McCool Junction (MCJ), 119; 3. Heartland (HRT), 60; 4. Sandy Creek (SC), 57; 5. BDS, 47; 6. Blue Hill (BH), 42; 7. Sutton (SUT), 41; 8. Harvard (HAR), 30

Event winners and area athletes who placed

100 – 1. Jenson Anderson, HSC, 10.59; 2. Ryland Garretson, MCJ, 11.01

200 – 1. Jenson Anderson, HSC, 22.10; 2. Ryland Garretson, MCJ, 22.95; 6. Trev Peters, HRT, 23.98

400 – 1. Trev Peters, HRT, 54.15; 2. Zach Quiring, HRT, 55.09; 4. Luis Alvarez, HRT, 56.36

800 – 1. Robert Hrnchir, HSC, 2:10.43; 2. Trenton Orlando, MCJ, 2:14.47; 6. Samuel Quiring, HRT, 2:34.73

1600 – 1. Trent Neville, MCJ, 5:03.85; 3. Luke Brugger, MCJ, 5:18.78; 4. Joey Pedersen, MCJ, 5:30.06

3200 – 1. Trent Neville, MCJ, 11:49.68; 2. Luke Brugger, MCJ, 11:55.85; 4. Joey Pedersen, MCJ, 12:24.04

110 Hurdles – 1. Chase Ostdiek, BH, 16.99; 3. Jayden Fuehrer, MCJ, 18.01; 5. Hudson Regier, HRT, 19.27; 6. Bryson Plock, MCJ, 20.62

300 Hurdles – 1. Owen Oglesby, SC, 45.14; 3. Zach Quiring, HRT, 47.84; 5. Hudson Regier, HRT, 49.79

4x100 – 1. MCJ (Trent Naber, Trenton Orlando, Ja Soukup, Carson McDonald), 47.42; 4. HRT (Brady Goertzen, Langdon Arbuck, Nick Thieszen, Samuel Friesen), 48.33

4x400 – 1. HSC (Hayden Demuth, Roberth Hrnchir, Quinn Rosno, Jacob Schaefer). 3:46.88; 2. MCJ (Luke Brugger, Carson McDonald, Trenton Orlando, Trent Neville), 3:48.19; 4. HRT (Trev Peters, Nick Thieszen, Luis Alvarez, Zach Quiring), 3:49.01

4x800 – 1. SC (Rowan Jarosik, Jacob Petr, Ethan Shaw, Owen Oglesby), 9:15.93; 3. MCJ (Trenton Orlando, Alex Morner, Mason Strope, Aydin Orr), 9:58.42; 4. HRT (Trenton Goertzen, Holden Switzer, Samuel Quiring, William Nielsen), 9:59.86

High Jump – 1. Jenson Anderson, HSC , 6-4; 4. Ryland Garretson, MCJ, 5-8; 5. Carter Siebert, HRT, 5-8; 6. Langdon Arbuck, HRT, 5-8

Pole Vault – 1. Seth Stengel, BDS, 11-4; 2. Lucas Beversdorf, MCJ, 10-10; 3. Nick Thieszen, HRT, 10-10; 4. Kaleb Ostrander, HRT, 10-4; 5. Casper Mertz, MCJ, 9-4

Long Jump – 1. Jenson Anderson, HSC, 22-4; 4. Ryland Garretson, MCJ, 20-3; 6. Zach Quiring, HRT, 19-2

Triple Jump – 1. Carson Kudlacek, HSC, 41-6½; 5. Carson McDonald, MCJ, 36-4

Shot Put – 1. Nathan Baldwin, Sutton, 54-7; 6. Alex Morner, MCJ, 43-8

Discus – 1. Thomas Thomas, HSC, 149-6; 6. Alex Morner, MCJ, 137-11