If you’re not careful, the end of a high school sports season can sneak up on you. It feels like maybe a couple weeks ago we were making the drive to Crete through ice and snow for the first track meet of the season, but now we’re a couple weeks away from the start of the NSAA state championships, which get underway on May 17.

As is the norm this time of year, the schedule predictably fills up quickly with postseason quickly approaching. We had conference track meets for the CRC and SNC last Saturday, with York and the rest of the Central Conference field competing Tuesday at Schuyler.

Ken will make the drive out to Lexington for Central Conference golf on Friday, while I’ll handle York’s host tennis invite. Next week, we’re both heading to Holdrege on Tuesday for York’s district track meet and Osceola the following day, where half of our area schools (High Plains, Heartland, Hampton, McCool Junction and Nebraska Lutheran) are all in action.

We’ll probably split up next Thursday, with one of us heading to Centennial as the Broncos and Cross County try to punch their state tickets and the other one following Fillmore Central to their district meet at Thayer Central.

The week after next is even busier, with York hosting their district golf meet on Monday and state track running Wednesday through Saturday – with the middle two days overlapping with York at state tennis in Lincoln, naturally.

With so much going on during this stretch, it is unfortunately just not possible to get to it all, but you’d better believe your trusty two-man YNT sports wrecking crew will do our best to get to as much as possible and continue to provide our area schools and athletes with the best possible coverage.

Major League Baseball

I try not to take too much stock in the MLB standings this time of year, but with teams now having more than 30 of their 162 games in the books, you can start to see some trends developing from the opening month-plus of baseball.

The most noteworthy is the fact the AL East looks absolutely loaded and will probably be the best division in baseball this year. The division-leading Tampa Bay Rays have the best record (25-6) and run differential (plus-113) of any team in baseball, hands-down; Atlanta has the next-best record at 21-10, while the Texas Rangers are a distant runner-up in run differential at plus-69.

The East’s talent isn’t just limited to Tampa, though. Each of the three Wild Card spots would go to the AL East if the season ended today (Baltimore, Toronto and Boston), and even the basement-dwelling Yankees aren’t bad by any stretch. All five teams in the division are at least two games above .500, and all five currently sport a positive run differential.

It’s unlikely that will continue to be the case by season’s end, but it does seem incredibly likely that the division will still be the cream of the crop regardless.

On the other end of the coin, the AL Central by far looks like the weakest division. It doesn’t hold the worst team in baseball – that would be Oakland, which is 6-25 (winning percentage: .194) and has a minus-123 run differential by the first week of May; this is unfortunately by design, as the Athletics aren’t even pretending to try and be somewhat competitive this season.

However, the Central is still objectively terrible. Minnesota leads the division with a record of 17-14; the Twins would be in fourth place and eight games back in the AL East. Outside of Minnesota, however, every single team in the Central is sub-.500 one month into the year. Cleveland is second at 14-17, while third-place Detroit is 12-17. The Chicago White Sox (10-21) and Kansas City (8-23) bring up the rear.

Of the 10 worst teams in baseball by winning percentage, four of them belong to the AL Central. The White Sox have won three straight games to move into a tie with St. Louis for baseball’s third-worst record, while the Royals are ahead of only Oakland; things are going so poorly in Kansas City that entering Thursday’s action, four teams – Minnesota, Toronto, Texas and Atlanta – have more wins in Kauffman Stadium (three) this season than the Royals do (two).

Outside of the AL East being loaded and the AL Central being the exact opposite of loaded, there have been other surprise teams in the season’s first month.

I’m a little surprised the Mets and Phillies have both gotten off to slow starts since I expected both teams to join Atlanta in a three-way dogfight for the NL East, but in my opinion the two biggest stunners of the season belong in the NL Central.

I knew going into the year that St. Louis had some question marks in the rotation, but I don’t think anyone could have predicted the Cardinals to have the worst record in the National League (10-21) entering Thursday. On the flip side, the Pittsburgh Pirates appear to finally be nearing the end of their rebuild, as they’ve got the second-best record in the NL (20-11) and the fourth-best winning percentage in baseball (.645, behind only Tampa Bay, Atlanta and Baltimore).

Time will tell if the Pirates are able to continue to play at this level for the rest of the season, but I think their plus-38 run differential – the sixth-best figure in baseball – offers hope for sustained success in Pittsburgh this summer. If you ask me, that’s nothing but good for the game; baseball is more fun when teams that have struggled recently (like Pittsburgh and Baltimore) are fun to watch.