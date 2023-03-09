A quick glance at the calendar shows the first events of the spring sports season are coming right around the bend, set to begin next Thursday. This must be news to Mother Nature because naturally, it’s snowing outside as I sit down to write this week’s column.

Of course, this isn’t exactly a surprise. Weather in Nebraska this time of year is always wonky. Much of last year’s spring sports season consisted of trekking to events in wet, chilly and all-around not pleasant conditions; it just comes with the territory in this part of the country.

Regardless of whether or not nature realizes spring is just around the corner, your trusty two-man wrecking crew at the YNT sports desk is certainly aware of this fact. You can bet we’ll be on the road, making the trek to whatever track meet, golf tournament, tennis dual or soccer game is on the schedule that day – and we’ll keep a spare coat in the backseat of the car…just in case.

State Basketball

I got so wrapped up in girls state basketball last Thursday that I forgot to write a column last week, so I wanted to take a moment to recognize each of the four area teams to wrap their seasons in Lincoln. On the girls side, York, McCool Junction and Cross County secured a spot in the final eight among their respective classes; the Dukes were the only boys team to punch a ticket to Lincoln this year.

I was no math major in school, but I do believe that adds up to 20% of our area basketball teams advancing to state this year, which seems indicative of a very successful year of hoops across the board.

The York boys take on Scottsbluff in Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday night – a game that unfortunately will not have next-day print coverage since the 7:45 tip is just too late to get the game finished by deadline, though we will write up a story to go online still Thursday night. The Dukes enter the week as the No. 6 seed in Class B, but they’re experienced, led by a core group of seniors who have played together for a long time and complement each other on the court. If they can play focused basketball for a full four quarters, they have the pieces to make some noise in Lincoln.

On the girls side, Cross County and McCool Junction both snapped long state droughts of 17 and 20 years, respectively, and the experience gained this season should pay dividends next winter as the Cougars bring everybody back and the Mustangs lose just one senior.

The York girls, meanwhile, lost four starters from last year’s state qualifier only to bounce back by winning 21 games and reaching the final four in Class B for the second time in three years. Only one team in each class can hoist the trophy when all is said and done, and simply reaching the state tournament is an accomplishment all its own regardless of what happens in Lincoln.

With the season on its final legs, a congratulations goes out to each of our four basketball state qualifiers, all 27 of our state wrestling qualifiers and to each of our area athletes for the completion of another successful winter sports season.