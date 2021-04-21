Spring is for fishing ... but not this spring apparently

The spring that never sprung; is that to be our fate in 2021? What, COVID wasn’t enough?

Here we are looking the first of May straight in the face and the aged though nonetheless beloved boat sits alone in the garage, its trolling motor propeller lifeless and dusty from neglect and disuse.

The weather has been abysmal thus far. I know this is because of the second reason fishing has been nil; the slew of track and soccer and tennis I have shivered and muttered through since being ‘called up’ as we say in the Army to serve, protect and defend this newspaper.

The fish are out there waiting. Sister-in-law Mary’s 5-pound bass is proof of that.

However, I am not ‘out there’ and so by default neither is Good Wife Norma.

So far there have been two (2) humiliating skunkings in miserable weather. Two. Period.

How lame this season has been was brought home when one of those ‘Your Memory’ things popped up on my Facebook page a couple days ago. Cruelly, it was reminding me how a couple years ago someone and I caught a baker’s dozen-plus one eater crappies. On Easter Sunday. Illustrated by a photo.