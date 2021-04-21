 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spring is for fishing ... but not this spring apparently
0 comments

Spring is for fishing ... but not this spring apparently

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sister-in-law Mary has her priorities straight
Steve Moseley photo

The spring that never sprung; is that to be our fate in 2021? What, COVID wasn’t enough?

Here we are looking the first of May straight in the face and the aged though nonetheless beloved boat sits alone in the garage, its trolling motor propeller lifeless and dusty from neglect and disuse.

The weather has been abysmal thus far. I know this is because of the second reason fishing has been nil; the slew of track and soccer and tennis I have shivered and muttered through since being ‘called up’ as we say in the Army to serve, protect and defend this newspaper.

The fish are out there waiting. Sister-in-law Mary’s 5-pound bass is proof of that.

However, I am not ‘out there’ and so by default neither is Good Wife Norma.

So far there have been two (2) humiliating skunkings in miserable weather. Two. Period.

How lame this season has been was brought home when one of those ‘Your Memory’ things popped up on my Facebook page a couple days ago. Cruelly, it was reminding me how a couple years ago someone and I caught a baker’s dozen-plus one eater crappies. On Easter Sunday. Illustrated by a photo.

Do you know how long it’s been since Easter this year? Me neither, but I dang sure know this; it’s a h-e-double toothpicks of a long time to go without fish slime and gore under these petrified fingernails even once.

What to do? Hanged if I know. Wait it out I guess.

But here is the fly in that ointment; waiting for anything at this age is a death-defying prospect. Full realization that everything I do could be the last thing I ever did, you see, adds a disquieting urgency in matters such as these.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Travis Fisher discusses Newsome's rise this spring

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jindra is YNT Athlete of the Week
Sports

Jindra is YNT Athlete of the Week

  • Updated

Casey Jindra, Exeter-Milligan - The last two times out, Exeter-Milligan’s Casey Jindra has picked up first place efforts in the 100-meter dash…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News