Sports immersion is done ... time to go fishin'

It’s over. It’s over. My several months of unexpected re-immersion in sports coverage is what we’re talkin’ bout’ today.
When this newspaper’s sports staff came up 50% short upon the departure of Steve Marik, sports editor Ken Kush rattled my cage to help get him through an extraordinarily busy few months.
So, I shooed the wiener dogs off my lap, folded the recliner in and went to do what I could until the spring sports seasons were concluded for the 10 area high schools we could not possibly cover from a two-man sports desk … but somehow manage anyway.
The early spring weather proved extra windy, cold, wet and miserable this year. At first that seemed a bad thing, but a secondary benefit was to keep me from pining to go fishing. Much easier to leave the boat abandoned in the garage in foul weather than fair.
It was fun and, frankly, kind of gratifying to regain a measure of relevance, however small and, best of all, I knew from the start it was only temporary.
Now, we’re into baseball and softball time of year which is much easier for two guys to keep up with, thus I have been excused.
Two guys? Did he just say there are two guys again? Yes, he sure did.
The sports desk is now at full capacity with the addition of Christian Horn, a Red Oak, Iowa, native and recent UNL grad. He’s got a nice writing style – concise but still paints the big picture of events he covers – and his camera skills are developing ahead of schedule.
And so, time has arrived for the shuffling utility player in the hair shirt to make his way back to the sideline where, fortunately, the boat and attendant toys patiently wait. A fractured thumb set me back for a couple weeks, however most of what little dexterity this left hand ever possessed is thankfully returned.
Still can’t tie knots in that damnable and invisible fishing line without great frustration and no small expectoration of profanity, but I eventually muddle through.
So off Good Wife Norma and I go to ‘get after ‘em’ as we say in the angling game.
Truth be told we were out once already … two days before ‘the thumb incident’ … and here’s proof that, just like all last year, she whipped me like a rented mule. This is a dandy 13-inch crappie (quickly released) to which she added a 19 ½-inch walleye, a 15-inch bass and several smaller crappie that day. As for me, one nice bluegill a few wee crappies were it.
Gadzooks! Foiled again.