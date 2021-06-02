Sports immersion is done ... time to go fishin'

It’s over. It’s over. My several months of unexpected re-immersion in sports coverage is what we’re talkin’ bout’ today.

When this newspaper’s sports staff came up 50% short upon the departure of Steve Marik, sports editor Ken Kush rattled my cage to help get him through an extraordinarily busy few months.

So, I shooed the wiener dogs off my lap, folded the recliner in and went to do what I could until the spring sports seasons were concluded for the 10 area high schools we could not possibly cover from a two-man sports desk … but somehow manage anyway.

The early spring weather proved extra windy, cold, wet and miserable this year. At first that seemed a bad thing, but a secondary benefit was to keep me from pining to go fishing. Much easier to leave the boat abandoned in the garage in foul weather than fair.

It was fun and, frankly, kind of gratifying to regain a measure of relevance, however small and, best of all, I knew from the start it was only temporary.

Now, we’re into baseball and softball time of year which is much easier for two guys to keep up with, thus I have been excused.

Two guys? Did he just say there are two guys again? Yes, he sure did.