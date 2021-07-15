Sports Actually

Glory be it’s here at last sports fans … Open Week
If you pay any attention at all to golf I need not say more than ‘The Open’ or ‘The Open Championship’ to identify which tournament I am talking about.
This tournament, also known as the British Open, is unlike any test of golf I have even seen. Each year The Open is hosted somewhere in Great Britain, typically England or Scotland. The 2021 edition of this proper and staid old classic will play out Thursday – Sunday at Royal St. George’s in Sandwich, England, with a thoroughly modern total purse of $10,750,000.
The named iconic features on Open venues are captivating and have stood for generation after generation. My favorite, you ask? I will go with the Principal’s Nose on the granddaddy of them all, the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland.
This set of two bunkers perched side-by-side with a hump between is more than a little resemblant of a human nose complete with deep, dark nostrils. The Principal’s Nose has been replicated on courses ‘round the globe, but there’s just one original.
The Open is played almost exclusively on windswept, seaside courses that were laid out over rolling sheep pastures with little or no disturbance of the land. The difference between what they know as ‘links’ golf and what we Yankees know as ‘target’ golf is stark. That said, links golf can be found in the U.S., perhaps most notably right here in Nebraska.
The Sand Hills Golf Club near Mullen, designed by Ben Crenshaw, was a global golf destination from the day it opened. For a more nearby links experience that is much easier to get on, permit me to recommend Wild Horse at Gothenburg. There are others, too.
Links style courses require ‘run-it-up’ shots over the ground to approach enormous, undulating greens. Those who cling too tightly to their ‘fly it to the flag’ habits will be visions in frustration after 18 holes.
I recall years in which Phil Mickelson was wretched year and year at the British Open. He grit his teeth, worked hard, and developed a whole new set of shots and strategy just to suit links style. In interviews, I’ve heard him say finally winning a British Open was a personal and professional high point.
I did a feature for the Cozad paper during the beginning phases of Wild Horse and was privileged to have a couple of the course developers load me up in a work pickup and give me a long motor tour. Their on-site narrative of how the layout was woven together was enlightening. Fascinating, too. The guys said there were almost endless potential golf holes on the property. The daunting challenge was for them and Crenshaw to pick, choose and knit them together into just 18.
The result is spectacular. If you love golf you must run out to Dawson County and give Wild Horse a go.