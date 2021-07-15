Sports Actually

Glory be it’s here at last sports fans … Open Week

If you pay any attention at all to golf I need not say more than ‘The Open’ or ‘The Open Championship’ to identify which tournament I am talking about.

This tournament, also known as the British Open, is unlike any test of golf I have even seen. Each year The Open is hosted somewhere in Great Britain, typically England or Scotland. The 2021 edition of this proper and staid old classic will play out Thursday – Sunday at Royal St. George’s in Sandwich, England, with a thoroughly modern total purse of $10,750,000.

The named iconic features on Open venues are captivating and have stood for generation after generation. My favorite, you ask? I will go with the Principal’s Nose on the granddaddy of them all, the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland.

This set of two bunkers perched side-by-side with a hump between is more than a little resemblant of a human nose complete with deep, dark nostrils. The Principal’s Nose has been replicated on courses ‘round the globe, but there’s just one original.