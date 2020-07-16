This COVID thing has proven to be the ultimate moving target, but as this is written the powers that be have decreed there will indeed be high school football this season.
I count this to be particularly good news not only because I am a huge fan of prep football, but also for the attitude benefits that might accrue to starved and thoroughly bummed sports fans.
I am confident there will be procedures and protocols in place to keep everyone as safe as possible so it might look and feel a bit different, but football is football and volleyball is volleyball. Right now, more than ever, we need the healing balm of competitive athletics.
Sports this summer haven’t even been on the back burner, so far are they from view. If not for one local baseball team the sports coverage cupboard here at the News-Times would be bare.
As the games finally begin anew, I have only respect for the school administrators who bear what must be a crushing responsibility to keep everyone safe. Their decisions bear great weight both for students and community, but upon themselves as well. How could it be otherwise?
The big question for me is not what goes on inside the lines – football is football and volleyball is volleyball – but rather in how crowds are managed and controlled. That is the big one, isn’t it?
I hope the enthusiasm and electricity somehow shine through, but it could be very difficult to achieve.
Witness, for example, the PGA tour playing big-buck golf tournaments with vacant galleries emptied by this rolling, raging coronavirus. The golfers are still out there firing birdies and double bogeys, but it’s just not the same without the river of humanity flowing along with the players from hole to hole.
What will this brave new world of sports look like? No idea, but I sure am champing at the bit to see how it all plays out. How about you?
