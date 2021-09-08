Sports Actually

Duke harriers ranked No. 10 in Class B cross country
By Mose
I see by Tuesday’s issue, the Omaha World-Herald has hung a top-10 ranking on our Duke harriers. Specifically, they are tied for the 10th rung on the Class B ladder.
More about that in a moment, but first; what in the dickens is this ‘harrier’ business, you ask? I almost hear you grinding your teeth over that one from way over here.
Back in the dark, Slap Maxwell era of sports writing up through the early days of my own unlikely career in the field, it was common to use colorful alternative words in an effort to add interest – a bit of pizzazz if you will - to sports game stories. Whether this was well-received even then I cannot say, but I am confident it would be lustily hooted and mocked today.
A harrier, for but one example of this writing style, refers to a number of dog breeds, specifically rabbit hunting dogs. Rabbits run and run and run through grass, trees, bushes and shrubs. Therefore so do these dogs. Cross country kids run 5k distances in similar habitat. Get the connection?
Track and field athletes are ‘thin clads,’ a moniker I have used many times myself, just not in recent decades lest I be drummed out of the business. Thin clads? Sometime take a close look at a track athlete’s uniform and you’ll get the drift. All silky and willowy and like, you know, thin and stuff.
I wonder, can you guess what a “cager” might be?
How long would it have taken you to come up with basketball player, had I not put you out of your misery right away? Small town Baby Boomers like me often played in tiny gyms with the out-of-bounds line painted flush with the wall all the way around. There was a second line a couple, three feet out onto the court. That space is where we stood to toss the ball in play during the game. A few boxes of bleachers surrounded the floor that lay below … not at all unlike a cage. Recall the home court of the Hickory Huskers of Hoosiers movie fame? That’s what I mean.
If you’re a ‘gridder’ then you play football. Gridder is derived from gridiron or grid which is what the field looks like with all its precise markings.
Does your kid swim competitively? If so he or she is a ‘tanker’ for fairly obvious reasons. Way out of left field, if you are hooked on exploring caves you are –like it or not - a ‘spelunker’.
But enough yesteryear goofiness, let’s return to today and the aforementioned Dukes.
York has a long history or excellence in this sport and to that I say “Congratulations.”
On a more personal level you have never not will you ever see me run – especially 5k over uneven ground. I much admire cross country and marathon and triathlon folks for their solitary dedication and discipline, but I harbor zero desire to be one of them.