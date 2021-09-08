Sports Actually

I wonder, can you guess what a “cager” might be?

How long would it have taken you to come up with basketball player, had I not put you out of your misery right away? Small town Baby Boomers like me often played in tiny gyms with the out-of-bounds line painted flush with the wall all the way around. There was a second line a couple, three feet out onto the court. That space is where we stood to toss the ball in play during the game. A few boxes of bleachers surrounded the floor that lay below … not at all unlike a cage. Recall the home court of the Hickory Huskers of Hoosiers movie fame? That’s what I mean.

If you’re a ‘gridder’ then you play football. Gridder is derived from gridiron or grid which is what the field looks like with all its precise markings.

Does your kid swim competitively? If so he or she is a ‘tanker’ for fairly obvious reasons. Way out of left field, if you are hooked on exploring caves you are –like it or not - a ‘spelunker’.

But enough yesteryear goofiness, let’s return to today and the aforementioned Dukes.

York has a long history or excellence in this sport and to that I say “Congratulations.”