Sports Actually

Fall sports and fishing … what’s not to like?
It is getting to be prime time of year for this shuffling old sports hound. It’s far my favorite season to cover sports, so let’s begin with that.
High school and college football crank my energy meter highest of all, followed by volleyball just a whisker behind. There are other fall sports, too, of course there are. Those are fine and dandy, but football and volleyball top the list. Call me old school, I guess. More like monumentally unenlightened.
I appreciate both football and volleyball for the ebb and flow of momentum both so often display. On the gridiron, a team can be up 21 at halftime and lose by a couple touchdowns. I know because I have been obliged to interview losing coaches after just such crushing disasters. Not fun, but you do the coach and team a disservice if you don’t show them that respect.
Football is great for photos, or at least it has been since I expanded my available lens options beyond 50 mm. Possessed of 70-200 and 200-400 Nikon zooms in recent years, football immediately became a hoot to shoot. Especially in Memorial Stadium, but often on high school fields as well.
The downside to football is the game story. I don’t mind writing up the action, but am too often bummed by having to do a mediocre job of it because of deadline pressure. When you have a half-hour (sometimes less if tonight was homecoming or wee cheerleaders on parade or bring your pet to the game night) it’s impossible to weave all the good stuff in there. That has always been, for me, a monumental frustration.
The semi-big Nikon is every bit as perfect for Husker volleyball as it is for football. Have you been to match in person? If so, you are aware of the SRO section at the very top of the Devaney Center where folks hang over the wall. They do this because there are zero seats up there. I shoot the 200-400 downward over the same wall using a monopod for stability. Despite the distance I am able to get very nice, up-close photos. (An example of which you see here.)
Now that I find myself in “occasionally retired” status, I miss my photo credential for volleyball much more than the one I had for football.
And here’s the other thing to love; late summer’s cool-down transformation to fall is when the fishing picks up. Way up.
The annoyance of bugs is way down. Weather is far more stable than spring, my second-favorite fishing season, and finny critters are all on the bite. Surface plugging for bass. Bottom bouncer rigs with spinners or slow death crawlers for walleye. Trolling cranks in the lake’s main basin for suspended crappie. Bluegill feeding everywhere.
Fall angling? I say bring it on. Now if I had a couple less jobs … Oh my! … wouldn’t I get after it then?