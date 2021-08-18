Sports Actually

Fall sports and fishing … what’s not to like?

It is getting to be prime time of year for this shuffling old sports hound. It’s far my favorite season to cover sports, so let’s begin with that.

High school and college football crank my energy meter highest of all, followed by volleyball just a whisker behind. There are other fall sports, too, of course there are. Those are fine and dandy, but football and volleyball top the list. Call me old school, I guess. More like monumentally unenlightened.

I appreciate both football and volleyball for the ebb and flow of momentum both so often display. On the gridiron, a team can be up 21 at halftime and lose by a couple touchdowns. I know because I have been obliged to interview losing coaches after just such crushing disasters. Not fun, but you do the coach and team a disservice if you don’t show them that respect.

Football is great for photos, or at least it has been since I expanded my available lens options beyond 50 mm. Possessed of 70-200 and 200-400 Nikon zooms in recent years, football immediately became a hoot to shoot. Especially in Memorial Stadium, but often on high school fields as well.