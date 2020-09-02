Sports Actually: Yes, it’s Sports Potpourri Week

What a frustrating Friday night.
Let’s set the scene: My TeamMate Chase Cotton is starting both ways in York’s season football opener at Doane. No way to go down and watch him play live (thanks so much COVID-19).
What to do?
They have this modern miracle they call ‘streaming,’ perhaps you’ve heard about it. Having learned of its availability for the Dukes vs. Cardinals contest I studied up, locked in the link and settled in to watch him go on my laptop. And, oh my, did Chase go. What a wonderful game for the team overall and him individually.
On me end, however, it was a mini disaster.
I missed large chunks of the game (and both of his touchdowns) when the picture mysteriously went ‘blip’ and disappeared. Several times. Arrrggghhh!
Now in the desperation of full-flight panic, I dialed up the radio call of the game on my cell phone. At least I can listen … or so I thought.
But not so fast there, big dumb fella.
Radio worked fine for a while, but incredibly that signal dropped, too. Time and time again.
I tell ya, being 71 and hopelessly tech challenged ain’t for sissies.
• In abject desperation no doubt, Ken trotted me out of retirement, knocked the cobwebs off these old bones and sent me off to do a bit of softball Saturday. I did not resemble a well-oiled machine and there was some self-inflicted discomfort, but apparently I faked my way through it.
As always, of course, readers like you will make that judgement.
What a day to be a Duke. The kids faced some heavy-hitter teams at the start and began the season 1-4. Then, in a single 3-0 day, they earned a 4-4 mark and a whole slug of confidence.
Don’t think it was that big a deal? Just ask St. Cecilia.
• How great was it to see our own Duke volleyball team ranked No. 6 in Class B this week according to Omaha World-Herald prep rater Mike Patterson?
It was only one game into the season, but we’ll take a top-10 rating anytime we can get one. And who better than this hard-working team? It’s volleyball’s turn, no question about that.
Good show by Coach Chris Ericson and these athletic young ladies. He’s had the program on an upward curve for several seasons. Good to see it paying off.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!