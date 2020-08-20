I find myself a bit bemused by seeming universal assumptions that college football and volleyball next spring will be automatic options.
Options dependent only, many appear to believe, upon decisions made by suits perched atop the NCAA and collegiate conferences.
To that I say, “Hey, not so fast there big boy.”
Give me a single reason to believe COVID will, as one among us has bizarrely predicted over and over ad nauseum, “magically disappear” or even substantially decline by spring.
Ok, you got me. There is one way it could happen; the emergence of a vaccine so perfect and potent as to instantly hit the bull’s-eye and drive this enemy to its knees.
So, give me a second reason to assume we will all be in the clear to play by spring.
The dang stuff is still spiking even as these words are written. Disquieting for you and me is that the surge now includes our own state. On top of that scientists have been warning of an even worse calamity when the garden variety flu kicks in this winter.
By all means make alternate plans for sports in the spring, but I fear presuming it will be different then than it is now is foolhardy.
I cannot speak to Big 10 Commissioner Kevin Warren and league presidents’ thought processes, but their absolute lack of transparency flashes like a neon sign in darkest night.
I, like a legion of others, can see a greater level of safety for players in the cloistered, closely supervised, constantly monitored and tested environment of a college football or volleyball program. Bringing two such programs together to bump and bang for three or four hours seems less risky than to send the whole lot out in the community, there to do what college kids are inclined to do which is socialize till the cows come home.
Left to their own devices they could not do otherwise if they tried. Which they wouldn’t.
I hope to be proven wrong. Please let me be proven wrong. But smart money says don’t bet on it.
