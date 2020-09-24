Sports Actually: Sorry Netflix, would’a been good to know ya

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is very least among the endless ramifications of the Big 10 decision to cobble together a football season after all.

With a great heaving sigh, I can at last cool the jets of a furious quest for Netflix and however many other streaming services it might have taken to get me through the first half of the coming winter.

No Husker football? No Husker volleyball? How could I possibly survive?

My opening thought was move to the Bahamas, however inherently I sensed such an opening gambit would gain no traction with Good Wife Norma and the wiener dogs. The Winter in the Bahamas plan also failed to pencil out when held up against the reality of newspaper career-driven sketchy finances and was summarily dismissed.

Realizing physical escape from winter in Nebraska, splendorous though it be as we all agree, I fell back on a strategy to imitate grizzly bears. Why not crawl into the man cave downstairs I thought, there, surrounded by walls filled with my own Husker football, basketball, volleyball and baseball photos, to watch endless hours of mind-numbing TV, the better to achieve self-induced stupor before re-emerging groggy but rested come spring?

Thus began the search and research for streaming services, none of which I have subscribed to now or ever.