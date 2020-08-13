I cannot imagine fall in Nebraska without the Huskers, but Tuesday we found out exactly that to be our shared fate.
No football? No volleyball? Whatever will we do with ourselves in such calamitous circumstances?
We better figure it out in light of the decision by the Big 10 to suspend all sports this fall. They left the door open a crack to play in the spring if the virus is substantially improved, but you will bet on that ever happening to your peril.
Nebraska and Iowa voted to play. Every other league school said, “Pull the plug.”
I have been riding the coattails of Husker football since Bob Devaney arrived from Laramie astride his white steed, entire Cowboy coaching staff in tow, to save the day.
Memories of national championships, Tom Osborne, Wayne Meylan, bookend tight ends Freeman White and Tony Jeter, Dennis Claridge, Dave ‘The Dealer’ Humm, Brook Berringer, a catch waaay out of bounds ruled fair at Penn State, Jarvis Redwine, I. M. Hipp, Johnny Rodgers, Rich Glover, Sam Fultz, Dave Rimmington and Budge Porter abound. Hundreds more Husker snippets are buried in my labyrinth of cranial cobwebs.
Over time - lots of it - this old Husker evolved into an even more passionate fan of volleyball than football. Season photo credentials for NU volleyball were last to go as I wound down to retirement.
Sideline football access? Gave up that juicy plum long before they pried the free ride on the Amazing Cook Bandwagon from my atrophied fingers.
Being on the court in Omaha, shoulder-to-shoulder in those blessed pre-COVID days alongside Cook after his incredible female athletes swept Kansas in the semifinals, then did the same to vaunted Texas for the national championship in 2015, is a memory only the relentless march of age-related cognitive impairment can erase.
Worse, this was to be ‘The Year of Husker Volleyball’ with good reason.
There was no Senior Night last season. Why? Well, there weren’t any seniors on last year’s great team. Not one. Add those battle-tested Amazons to a dollop of the country’s best-of-the-best recruits, which Cook has done again, and you have the ingredients to bake up another national championship.
At best this was going to be a fall season mutilated by COVID; now it is canceled altogether.
No Huskers in the prime of fall?
As Doc Holliday sarcastically said to gambler Ed Bailey moments before stabbing him to death over a Tombstone poker table in the classic Western, “I just don’t think I could bear it.”
When it comes to the Huskers, this fall we must bear it. Somehow. How sad.
