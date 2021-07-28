Sports Actually opinion

Are you into the Summer Olympics in Tokyo? Yeah, me neither. I wonder why that is?
Personally, I far prefer the Winter Games anyway. Always have. This is nonsensical given Alpine and similar winter sports are a mystery to me. I’ve no substantial personal experience or live observation of these uniquely frozen contests. Little or no knowledge of the rules, how they are played or, for that matter, why?
Show me a man who thinks curling to be just another routine sport and I’ll show you a man from another planet. This is not to disparage curling, which is as mysterious and captivating as it is plumb weird.
In the spirit of full disclosure I must confess; the closing ceremony of each Winter Olympics is simultaneous with my return to ignoring these same sports until four years later.
Perhaps their very familiarity is at the root of this admittedly ho-hum attitude toward the summer games, doubly so in the midst of a COVID crisis in the sprawling host city. No spectators? Athletes excluded for a test result? If these games have a pulse it has escaped my notice thus far.
Perhaps I need to look within in search of the root from which this sorry attitude grows.
That Omaha has done a magnificent job hosting the Olympic Swim Trials is beyond question. People are nuts over this event. The throngs who march through the turnstiles to see it are proof. Kudos to elite swimmers who are among the most dedicated and talented athletes across the full spectrum of sports; hats off to them every one. For some reason, though, I cannot get into it save for a spike of interest to watch, say, Michael Phelps rule the world.
Olympic basketball was diminished in my eyes when it was sold out to professionals. Same for golf, a recent addition to the Olympics. I am not so clueless as to believe the ‘amateurs’ on our country’s Husker-laden USA Volleyball team, as one example among many, do not make right tasty money. They couldn’t sustain full-time practice and participation at this level otherwise. But at least with them we offer lip service to amateurism. Of course the fact there is no volleyball equivalent of the NBA and PGA/USGA makes USA Volleyball their equivalent by default. But at least we try to keep up appearances, however far off the mark.
Perhaps the significant factor in my attitude on this topic stems from great personal indifference to pro sports period. This includes – Egad! – no less than the universally worshiped NFL. Give me any college football game in place of the pros every time to include – Gadzooks! – no less than the Super Bowl.
By the way, is it really necessary to air a full day – hours and hours and hours – of TV coverage BEFORE the dang kickoff?
Apparently, yes. And more’s the pity for that when you stop to think about it.