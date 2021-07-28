Sports Actually opinion

Are you into the Summer Olympics in Tokyo? Yeah, me neither. I wonder why that is?

Personally, I far prefer the Winter Games anyway. Always have. This is nonsensical given Alpine and similar winter sports are a mystery to me. I’ve no substantial personal experience or live observation of these uniquely frozen contests. Little or no knowledge of the rules, how they are played or, for that matter, why?

Show me a man who thinks curling to be just another routine sport and I’ll show you a man from another planet. This is not to disparage curling, which is as mysterious and captivating as it is plumb weird.

In the spirit of full disclosure I must confess; the closing ceremony of each Winter Olympics is simultaneous with my return to ignoring these same sports until four years later.

Perhaps their very familiarity is at the root of this admittedly ho-hum attitude toward the summer games, doubly so in the midst of a COVID crisis in the sprawling host city. No spectators? Athletes excluded for a test result? If these games have a pulse it has escaped my notice thus far.

Perhaps I need to look within in search of the root from which this sorry attitude grows.