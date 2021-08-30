Sports Actually Opinion

About those Huskers …

By Moseley

Hey, how ‘bout those Huskers? But I do not refer to the Huskers you assume, I bet.

I’m talking volleyball. Nebraska moved up a spot this week to No. 4 in the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. So of course we Husker fans have that going for us … which is nice.

Did you tune in to the NU volleyball team’s 3-1 victory over Kansas State in the Devaney Center? If not you missed the boat.

Clearly, John Cook and his staff fiddled with the lineup all match long and why not, given the load of talented freshmen he has to sort out. Right out of the gate he was short two of three team captains in Lauren Stivrins and Nicklin Hames, both injured but leaping about and supporting their teammates lustily from the bench.

Highlights? Start with Anni Evans. The third string, sophomore, walk-on setter raced in late in set No. 3 and again in set No. 4 to spark the victory. This after the Huskers were pole-axed 25-11 (yes, Nebraska scored 11) in a decidedly un-Husker-like third set. Enter former Waverly Viking Evans to show all those thoroughbreds the way to victory lane.