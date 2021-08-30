Sports Actually Opinion

About those Huskers …
By Moseley
Hey, how ‘bout those Huskers? But I do not refer to the Huskers you assume, I bet.
I’m talking volleyball. Nebraska moved up a spot this week to No. 4 in the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. So of course we Husker fans have that going for us … which is nice.
Did you tune in to the NU volleyball team’s 3-1 victory over Kansas State in the Devaney Center? If not you missed the boat.
Clearly, John Cook and his staff fiddled with the lineup all match long and why not, given the load of talented freshmen he has to sort out. Right out of the gate he was short two of three team captains in Lauren Stivrins and Nicklin Hames, both injured but leaping about and supporting their teammates lustily from the bench.
Highlights? Start with Anni Evans. The third string, sophomore, walk-on setter raced in late in set No. 3 and again in set No. 4 to spark the victory. This after the Huskers were pole-axed 25-11 (yes, Nebraska scored 11) in a decidedly un-Husker-like third set. Enter former Waverly Viking Evans to show all those thoroughbreds the way to victory lane.
Now fold in Lexi Rodriguez, our rock-star-to-be freshman libero out of Sterling, Illinois. John unabashedly declared her the most skilled passer on this entire incredible squad by a far shot. Big 10 coaches apparently agree. They named Rodriguez co-freshman of the week in the most powerful volleyball league in the country. Do I exaggerate? Consider that five of the top 10 ranked teams in the nation this week are Big 10 member schools.
Which brings us to yet another of Coach Cook’s stable of world-class recruits; 6-4 freshman and former Skutt star Lindsey Krause. In her first weekend of action this amazingly versatile player looked like a seasoned veteran. What was she, the No. 1 hitter recruit in the country? Four full years to play. Oh, my. What a future for Krause and the Huskers (and you and me).
Oh by the way, it’s not Kr-OUS. Pronounce it Krau-ZEE, please.
There is every reason to believe this Husker volleyball team may well march right back to the Final 4, which has become familiar territory for this program.
Husker football, by comparison? Not even close.
There was enough blood-curdling horror Saturday afternoon in Champagne to make Lon Chaney and Vincent Price run screaming into the night. The walls of the stadium were slick with gore.
The chasm between these programs is too deep to comprehend. The first one that occurs to me is that the very best, most elite volleyball players in the country gravitate toward Nebraska. They want to be Huskers as much as we want them to be Huskers.
Football, by stark contrast, is helpless when held up against volleyball’s success attracting the very best of the very best players.
How does Scott get Husker football’s future even halfway to where volleyball is now?