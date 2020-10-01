Sports Actually: How about a dose of outdoors this morning?

A couple topics come to mind as the inevitable march of fall and then winter continues apace.
One Nebraska Game and Parks program you might enjoy is its put-and-take trout stocking across the state. Eating size rainbow trout, produced in a couple G&P fish factories, are stocked each year at this time in small, fishable, family friendly Nebraska lakes. These fish are ideal for casual fishermen, those of little experience or, for that matter, no experience at all.
Everything you need to know can be found in this week’s Wednesday York News-Times.
A Barbie spincast rod and reel combo, a couple bobbers, some split-shot weights, a package of long-shank hooks (harder for the fish to swallow, easier for humans to remove) and a can of corn will do the trick nicely.
What a perfect – and cheap - opportunity to introduce kids, wives, girlfriends (and boyfriends, I suppose) or entire families to the many benefits of fishing.
Try it. You’ll like it.
Today’s other topic is hunting season in general and more specifically the pursuit of deer.
Nebraska is home to what some folks derisively call “city deer,” meaning whitetails. There almost could be a big buck living in your backyard that will never let you see him, such is their acclimation to human company. The other species are the mule deer more common to the expansive canyons and rolling grasslands of western Nebraska.
First the archery folks march into the shelter belts and river bottoms in the eastern half of our state for whitetails while their western counterparts try to put a move on a nice muley.
A rifle season of something like 10 days comes next and deep winter muzzleloader hunters get their exclusive chance after that.
I filled several deer tags with the old Marlin .30-30, but that was decades in the past. Much too fat, lazy, unstable and unmotivated to make all that trouble for myself these days.
The actual reason I bring up deer hunting today is safety.
Danger is easily shrugged off and dismissed, especially by macho types packing high-caliber rifles, but the fact is hazards lurk everywhere.
Shooting one’s self or others is obvious in play. Falling through the ice of a fast-flowing river when crossing to a deer stand on the other side can be life-threatening at worst or physically unbearable at very least. Here, I speak from bitter experience.
We hunters always get our knives razor sharp for deer season, don’t we? Sure we do. And about every year, somewhere in the United States, we hear the tragic tale of a hunter whose knife slipped while field dressing game after a successful hunt, sliced an artery and left him to bleed out alone in some remote canyon or forest.
Long before opening morning, make sure steps up the tree and the platform itself are rock solid. It is remarkably easy to plunge from a tree stand the hard way, whether by slipping on a snow-slick surface, drifting off to sleep or any number of other ways to mess up. Hunters fall from stands all the time and are injured or killed in payment for their inattention to safety.
Broken bones, paralysis, hypothermia and the very real prospect of death await on the ground below. Get a harness. Strap yourself in.
That’s it. End of lecture. You may go now.
