Sports Actually: How about a dose of outdoors this morning?

First the archery folks march into the shelter belts and river bottoms in the eastern half of our state for whitetails while their western counterparts try to put a move on a nice muley.

A rifle season of something like 10 days comes next and deep winter muzzleloader hunters get their exclusive chance after that.

I filled several deer tags with the old Marlin .30-30, but that was decades in the past. Much too fat, lazy, unstable and unmotivated to make all that trouble for myself these days.

The actual reason I bring up deer hunting today is safety.

Danger is easily shrugged off and dismissed, especially by macho types packing high-caliber rifles, but the fact is hazards lurk everywhere.

Shooting one’s self or others is obvious in play. Falling through the ice of a fast-flowing river when crossing to a deer stand on the other side can be life-threatening at worst or physically unbearable at very least. Here, I speak from bitter experience.