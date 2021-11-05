Spalding Academy slips the noose, beats McCool in football playoffs

MCCOOL JUNCTION – Luck was on the Spalding Academy Shamrocks sideline on Friday night as they pulled off the 32-25 win over the Class D6 defending state champion McCool Junction Mustangs.

With 3:27 to play in the third quarter, Mustangs sophomore Ryland Garretson returned an interception 35 yards to put the Mustangs on top 25-14. It was McCool Junction’s second pick of the night.

Spalding Academy then shot itself in the foot on their next possession and faced a fourth-and-19 deep in Shamrock territory.

Shamrock quarterback Dawson Murphy appeared to go back into punt formation, but instead came out throwing. His pass intended for Klayton Kleffner was tipped by the McCool Junction secondary, right to senior Daniel Diessner who took it deep into Mustang territory on a play covering 37 yards.

Mustangs head coach Jarrod Weiss after the game never hesitated and said that was the turning point.

“When we gave up the fourth and long on that tipped pass that I thought we had batted down, instead we tipped it and they made a big play and went in to score,” said Weiss. “In a game like this you have to make that play, but they came away with it and it went downhill from there.”