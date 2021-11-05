Spalding Academy slips the noose, beats McCool in football playoffs

MCCOOL JUNCTION – Luck was on the Spalding Academy Shamrocks sideline on Friday night as they pulled off the 32-25 win over the Class D6 defending state champion McCool Junction Mustangs.
With 3:27 to play in the third quarter, Mustangs sophomore Ryland Garretson returned an interception 35 yards to put the Mustangs on top 25-14. It was McCool Junction’s second pick of the night.
Spalding Academy then shot itself in the foot on their next possession and faced a fourth-and-19 deep in Shamrock territory.
Shamrock quarterback Dawson Murphy appeared to go back into punt formation, but instead came out throwing. His pass intended for Klayton Kleffner was tipped by the McCool Junction secondary, right to senior Daniel Diessner who took it deep into Mustang territory on a play covering 37 yards.
Mustangs head coach Jarrod Weiss after the game never hesitated and said that was the turning point.
“When we gave up the fourth and long on that tipped pass that I thought we had batted down, instead we tipped it and they made a big play and went in to score,” said Weiss. “In a game like this you have to make that play, but they came away with it and it went downhill from there.”
McCool Junction then had some issues on their next possession as a penalty put them deep at their own end of the field and senior Chase Wilkinson was tackled in the end zone after a shaky exchange.
Even despite the safety McCool Junction still led 25-24 with 8:01 to play.
The Spalding Academy defense came up with a stop and the Shamrocks drove down the field using the run game to eat clock.
Diessner scored his third touchdown of the game on a 3-yard run with 3:51 to play.
Spalding Academy had no intention of giving the ball back to the Mustangs as they went with the onside kick and recovered at the McCool Junction 37.
McCool Junction held on downs, but the clock was under two minutes and they had no timeouts in their pocket.
McCool Junction moved down the field with one first down, but with no timeouts had to use the sideline to stop the clock.
Spalding Academy forced the Mustangs into a fourth and nine and even though Wilkinson completed his pass to Garretson, the Shamrock defense stopped him short of the first down.
Wilkinson, who scored touchdowns on a pair of 8-yard runs to end the half and to start the third quarter, finished the game with 18 carries for 86 yards and two scores, while Garretson had a 5-yard run in the first and the pick-six in the third quarter.
McCool Junction finished with 169 yards on the ground and just 24 through the air for a total of 193 yards.
Spalding Academy had 165 on the ground with Murphy leading the way with 101 on 22 totes and Diessner added 13 for 64 yards. The Shamrocks had 98 passing for 263 yards.
“I don’t think a lot of people thought we could get this far with the group we lost last year and I was really impressed with how we played after Pawnee City,” Weiss said. “We came back and ran the table after that and tonight we got beat by a very good football team. Those seniors went 39-5 over four years and they are disappointed right now, but it’s been a great four-year run for us.”