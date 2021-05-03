Southern Nebraska Track and Field Championships

WILBER – The Centennial, Fillmore Central and Heartland track and field teams competed at the Southern Nebraska Conference Chamampionships hosted by Wilber-Clatonia High School on Saturday, May 1.
Centennial turned in strong performances throughout the day en-route to a third-place team finish with 68 points, a single point ahead of fourth-place David City. Fairbury (92 points) won the meet, while Milford (82 points) finished second.
Heartland scored 16 points and finished ninth, while Fillmore Central finished 11th with six points.
Daylee Dey claimed the Broncos’ lone event title in the 1600, finishing the race in 5:55.32 just ahead of Heartland’s Cheyenne Danielson (5:56.81). Dey also anchored the Broncos’ 4x400 rand 4x800 relays, finishing fourth and second, respectively.
In the 3200-meter run, Centennial’s Madison Brandenburgh led for the first half of the race, but Milford’s Abbie McGuire kept pace. On the second half of the fifth lap, McGuire made her move and pulled away down the stretch, completing all eight laps in 13:18.49, over 20 seconds ahead of Brandenburgh (13:39.42).
The two runners outclassed the rest of the field, as Brandenburgh finished well in front of Thayer Central’s Sydney Escritt, who placed third with a time of 14:05.90.
Brandenburgh also scored in the 1600 for Centennial, finishing fifth with a time of 6:25.16.
In the 800, both Molly Prochaska and Lillian Butzke earned a spot on the podium for the Broncos, finishing fifth and sixth, respectively.
Savannah Horne performed well for Centennial in the short-distance races, placing fourth in both the 100 and 200 and running in both the 4x400 relay and the Broncos’ second-place 4x100 relay.
The Broncos’ Kate Hirschfeld also turned in a productive outing, recording a pair of third-place finishes in the 400 (1:06.18) and the triple jump (34-03.75). Additionally, she ran on the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
In the field, Jaycee Stuhr scored in the high jump for Centennial, posting a 4-8 to finish sixth. Jillian Bailey and Kailey Ziegler recorded a pair of fifth-place finishes for the Broncos in the long jump and shot put. Bailey recorded a jump of 16-2 1/4 in the long jump, while Ziegler recorded a 33-1 1/2 in the shot put.
Cheyenne Danielson and Mariah Tessman each scored half of Heartland’s 16 points with a pair of second-place finishes. Danielson ran the 1600 in 5:56.82 and finished just behind Dey, while Tessman cleared 9-6 in the pole vault, bested only by Fairbury’s Mikya Lierman.
Fillmore Central’s best finish came in the 4x800 relay, where the Panther team of Jordan Broman, Abby Nichols, Hallie Verhage and Lilly Srajhans finished fourth with a time of 11:10.18.
Teneal Barbur and Verhage added a single point apiece for the Panthers with a pair of sixth-place finishes in the 3200 and 1600, respectively.
Fillmore Central will host their annual invite Thursday with Centennial joining the field. Heartland will finish up the regular part of their season on Thursday at the Sutton Invite.
Team Scores: 1) Fairbury (FHS) 92, 2) Milford (MIL) 82, 3) Centennial (CENT) 68, 4) David City (DC) 67, 5) Sutton (SUTT) 62, 6) Superior (SUP) 56, 7) Thayer Central (TC) 34, 8) Sandy Creek (SC) 31, 9) Heartland (HRT) 16, 10) Wilber-Clatonia (WC) 13, 11) Fillmore Central (FC) 6
Event winners and athletes who placed in the top six.
100-1.Maya Couch (DC), 12.50; 4.Savannah Horne (CENT), 12.73
200 – 1.Ella Gardner (SUP), 28.32; 4.Savannah Horne (CENT), 29.16
400 – 1.Mikwena Lierman (FHS), 1:02.65; 3.Kate Hirschfeld (CENT), 1:06.18
800 – 1.Mikwena Lierman (FHS), 2:32.55; 5.Molly Prochaska (CENT), 2:44.71; 6.Lillian Butzke (CENT), 2:46.27
1600 – 1.Daylee Dey (CENT), 5:55.32; 2.Cheyenne Danielson (HRT), 5:56.82; 5.Madison Brandenburgh (CENT), 6:25.16; 6.Hallie Verhage (FC), 6:27.45
3200 – 1.Abbie McGuire (MIL), 13:18:49; 2.Madison Brandenburgh (CENT), 13:39.42; 6.Teneal Barbur (FC), 14:27.73
100 Hurdles – 1.Kate Griess (SUTT), 16.10
300 Hurdles – 1.Kate Griess (SUTT), 50.91
4x100 Relay – 1. David City, 51.78; 2.Centennial, 53.81
4x400 Relay – 1.Sutton, 4:26:41; 4.Centennial, 4:39.85
4x800 Relay – 1.Milford, 10:40.20; 2) Centennial, 10:44.31; 4.Fillmore Central, 11:10.18
High Jump – 1.Chloe Souerdyke (TC), 5-2; 6.Jaycee Stuhr (CENT), 4-8
Pole Vault – 1.Mikya Lierman (FHS), 9-6; 2.Mariah Tessman (HRT), 9-6
Long Jump – 1.Ella Gardner (SUP), 18-05.00; 5.Jillian Bailey (CENT), 16-02.25
Triple Jump – 1.Ella Gardner (SUP) 36-10.00; 3.Kate Hirschfeld (CENT), 34-03.75
Shot Put – 1.Lauren Vandenberg (DC), 38-09.00; 5.Kailey Ziegler (CENT), 33-01.50
Discus – 1.Shayla Meyer (SUP), 146-06