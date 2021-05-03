Southern Nebraska Track and Field Championships

In the 800, both Molly Prochaska and Lillian Butzke earned a spot on the podium for the Broncos, finishing fifth and sixth, respectively.

Savannah Horne performed well for Centennial in the short-distance races, placing fourth in both the 100 and 200 and running in both the 4x400 relay and the Broncos’ second-place 4x100 relay.

The Broncos’ Kate Hirschfeld also turned in a productive outing, recording a pair of third-place finishes in the 400 (1:06.18) and the triple jump (34-03.75). Additionally, she ran on the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

In the field, Jaycee Stuhr scored in the high jump for Centennial, posting a 4-8 to finish sixth. Jillian Bailey and Kailey Ziegler recorded a pair of fifth-place finishes for the Broncos in the long jump and shot put. Bailey recorded a jump of 16-2 1/4 in the long jump, while Ziegler recorded a 33-1 1/2 in the shot put.

Cheyenne Danielson and Mariah Tessman each scored half of Heartland’s 16 points with a pair of second-place finishes. Danielson ran the 1600 in 5:56.82 and finished just behind Dey, while Tessman cleared 9-6 in the pole vault, bested only by Fairbury’s Mikya Lierman.