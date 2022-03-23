Southern Nebraska girls all-league teams announced

UTICA – The Southern Nebraska Conference had five teams, (half of the conference) just one-game away from punching their tickets to the 2022 Nebraska State Basketball Tournament.

Only the Sutton Fillies (22-5) were able to win their district final matchup as they defeated a strong Amherst Broncos team in the C2-6 District final in Sutton 57-44. Sutton lost to Bridgeport in the opening round of the Class C-2 State Tournament.

Fairbury (13-14) lost to Lincoln Lutheran in the C1-1 final and Lutheran went on to a C1 State runner-up trophy coming up short against three-time state champion North Bend.

Milford (15-9) dropped a seven-point final in the C1-6 at Gothenburg (36-29) and Superior (20-6) traveled to Class C2 defending state champion Crofton and lost 53-41.

Centennial (9-16) dropped a 50-17 final to the Class C2 State Champion Hastings St. Cecilia Bluehawks.

Fillmore Central’s Lexi Theis, a senior, was recognized by the SNC with a first team selection. She finished the season averaging 16.2 points per game and she was also active on the glass at 5.6 rebounds. She averaged 2.2 assists and 2.4 steals a contest. She had her biggest offensive game against Gibbon when she scored 33 points.

Joining Theis on the first team was Neely Behrns of David City, Ayla Roth of Milford, Shayla Meyer of Superior and Alivia Huxoll of Sutton.

No area players were selected to the second team. That list included, Natalie Tietjen of Thayer Central, Kate Griess of Sutton, Kaitlin Kontor of Milford, Emily Johnson of David City and Karly McCord of Fairbury.

Fillmore Central’s Abby Nichols and Centennial’s Catelynn Bargen were both third team selections. They were joined by Xytlaly of Sutton, Cassandra Hergott of Thayer Central and Ella Gardner of Superior.

Nichols averaged 9.4 points and 4.3 rebounds, while Bargen put up 5.8 points and hauled in 5.1 rebounds

See honorable mention picks listed below.

SNC Girls

First Team

Neely Behrns David City

Ayla Roth Milford

Shayla Meyer Superior

Alivia Huxoll Sutton

Lexi Theis Fillmore Central

Second Team

Natalie Tietjen Thayer Central

Kate Griess Sutton

Kaitlin Kontor Milford

Emily Johnson David City

Karly McCord Fairbury

Third Team

Xytlaly Bautista Sutton

Abby Nichols Fillmore Central

Cassandra Hergott Thayer Central

Ella Gardner Superior

Catelynn Bargen Centennial

Honorable Mention

Cora Payne Centennial

Meagan Jahde David City

Jami Mans Fairbury

Lilly Carr Heartland

Tanya Miller Milford

Lexi Shuck Sandy Creek

Sadie Cornell Superior

Jayme Huhman Thayer Central

Julia George Sutton

Claire Thompson Wilber-Clatonia

Faith Engle Fillmore Central

Final Team Records

*Sutton 22-5 .814

David City 19-5 .792

Superior 20-6 .769

Thayer Central 16-7 .696

Milford 15-9 .625

Fairbury 13-14 .481

Fillmore Central 11-14 .440

Centennial 9-15 .360

Heartland 5-17 .227

Wilber-Clatonia 4-20 .200

Sandy Creek .174 .174

*State qualifier