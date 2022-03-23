Southern Nebraska girls all-league teams announced

UTICA – The Southern Nebraska Conference had five teams, (half of the conference) just one-game away from punching their tickets to the 2022 Nebraska State Basketball Tournament.
Only the Sutton Fillies (22-5) were able to win their district final matchup as they defeated a strong Amherst Broncos team in the C2-6 District final in Sutton 57-44. Sutton lost to Bridgeport in the opening round of the Class C-2 State Tournament.
Fairbury (13-14) lost to Lincoln Lutheran in the C1-1 final and Lutheran went on to a C1 State runner-up trophy coming up short against three-time state champion North Bend.
Milford (15-9) dropped a seven-point final in the C1-6 at Gothenburg (36-29) and Superior (20-6) traveled to Class C2 defending state champion Crofton and lost 53-41.
Centennial (9-16) dropped a 50-17 final to the Class C2 State Champion Hastings St. Cecilia Bluehawks.
Fillmore Central’s Lexi Theis, a senior, was recognized by the SNC with a first team selection. She finished the season averaging 16.2 points per game and she was also active on the glass at 5.6 rebounds. She averaged 2.2 assists and 2.4 steals a contest. She had her biggest offensive game against Gibbon when she scored 33 points.
Joining Theis on the first team was Neely Behrns of David City, Ayla Roth of Milford, Shayla Meyer of Superior and Alivia Huxoll of Sutton.
No area players were selected to the second team. That list included, Natalie Tietjen of Thayer Central, Kate Griess of Sutton, Kaitlin Kontor of Milford, Emily Johnson of David City and Karly McCord of Fairbury.
Fillmore Central’s Abby Nichols and Centennial’s Catelynn Bargen were both third team selections. They were joined by Xytlaly of Sutton, Cassandra Hergott of Thayer Central and Ella Gardner of Superior.
Nichols averaged 9.4 points and 4.3 rebounds, while Bargen put up 5.8 points and hauled in 5.1 rebounds
See honorable mention picks listed below.
SNC Girls
First Team
Neely Behrns David City
Ayla Roth Milford
Shayla Meyer Superior
Alivia Huxoll Sutton
Lexi Theis Fillmore Central
Second Team
Natalie Tietjen Thayer Central
Kate Griess Sutton
Kaitlin Kontor Milford
Emily Johnson David City
Karly McCord Fairbury
Third Team
Xytlaly Bautista Sutton
Abby Nichols Fillmore Central
Cassandra Hergott Thayer Central
Ella Gardner Superior
Catelynn Bargen Centennial
Honorable Mention
Cora Payne Centennial
Meagan Jahde David City
Jami Mans Fairbury
Lilly Carr Heartland
Tanya Miller Milford
Lexi Shuck Sandy Creek
Sadie Cornell Superior
Jayme Huhman Thayer Central
Julia George Sutton
Claire Thompson Wilber-Clatonia
Faith Engle Fillmore Central
Final Team Records
*Sutton 22-5 .814
David City 19-5 .792
Superior 20-6 .769
Thayer Central 16-7 .696
Milford 15-9 .625
Fairbury 13-14 .481
Fillmore Central 11-14 .440
Centennial 9-15 .360
Heartland 5-17 .227
Wilber-Clatonia 4-20 .200
Sandy Creek .174 .174
*State qualifier