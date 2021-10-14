Southern Nebraska Conference Volleyball Tournament schedule released

MILFORD – The 2021 Southern Nebraska Conference Volleyball Tournament is scheduled for October 18, 19 and 21.
The semifinals and finals will be played at Milford High School as well as several consolation matches. Both semifinals and the championship game are a best three out of five format, with the rest of the tournament all best of three.
Here is the schedule starting Monday, October 18.
At Sutton
5:30 p.m. (9) Sandy Creek vs. (8) Heartland
6:30 p.m. (1) Sutton vs. SC/HRT winner
At Superior
5:30 p.m. (10) Wilber-Clatonia vs. (7) Centennial
6:30 p.m. (2) Superior vs. W-C/Centennial winner
At Fairbury
6:30 p.m. (5) Milford vs. (4) Fairbury
At Thayer Central
5:30 p.m. (11) Fillmore Central vs. (6) David City
6:30 p.m. (3) Thayer Central vs. FC/DC winner
Tuesday, October 19
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. - semifinals in the main gym.
Thursday, October 21