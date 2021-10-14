 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Southern Nebraska Conference Volleyball Tournament schedule released
0 comments

Southern Nebraska Conference Volleyball Tournament schedule released

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MILFORD – The 2021 Southern Nebraska Conference Volleyball Tournament is scheduled for October 18, 19 and 21.

The semifinals and finals will be played at Milford High School as well as several consolation matches. Both semifinals and the championship game are a best three out of five format, with the rest of the tournament all best of three.

Here is the schedule starting Monday, October 18.

At Sutton

5:30 p.m. (9) Sandy Creek vs. (8) Heartland

6:30 p.m. (1) Sutton vs. SC/HRT winner

At Superior

5:30 p.m. (10) Wilber-Clatonia vs. (7) Centennial

6:30 p.m. (2) Superior vs. W-C/Centennial winner

At Fairbury

6:30 p.m. (5) Milford vs. (4) Fairbury

At Thayer Central

5:30 p.m. (11) Fillmore Central vs. (6) David City

6:30 p.m. (3) Thayer Central vs. FC/DC winner

Tuesday, October 19

5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. - semifinals in the main gym.

Thursday, October 21

7th place 5:30 p.m. (Gym 2)

5th place 6:30 p.m. (Gym 2)

3rd place 5:30 p.m. (Gym 1)

Championship at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Who will win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News