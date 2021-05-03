Southern Nebraska Conference boys track and field

WILBER — As the calendar flipped to May, solid performances across the board propelled the Centennial Broncos to a sixth-place finish at the Southern Nebraska Conference track and field meet on Saturday.
Host Wilber-Clatonia dominated the rest of the field winning seven events — six running events and the long jump. The Wolverines’ 125 points were 60 more than second-place Superior and 72 more than third-place Milford.
Sutton (49) and David City (48) rounded out the top five. Fillmore Central finished eighth with 41, while Heartland scored 17 on their way to an 11th-place finish.
Centennial claimed its lone event win in the discus, where Carson Fehlhafer recorded a toss of 167-08, nearly 17 feet further than Sutton’s Nathan Baldwin (150-10) in second place. Rashun Foreman also recorded points for the Broncos in the long jump, finishing fourth with a jump of 19-7 ½ while Jake Bargen finished fourth in the high jump with a 6-0.
In the pole vault, Sam Tomes (12-6) and Cooper Gierhan (12-0) both scored for Centennial, finishing third and sixth, respectively.
On the track, Ryan Payne recorded the Broncos’ highest finish in the 3200. Payne spent the first half of the race in third place, but he closed the gap down the stretch and finished second with a time of 11:10.39, nearly 20 seconds ahead of third.
Centennial also recorded a pair of fourth-place finishes in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Additionally, Bargen recorded a sixth-place finish in the 300 hurdles (44.50 seconds) and Will Saunders finished fifth in the 110 hurdles (16.09 seconds).
In the field, Connor Nun earned Fillmore Central’s lone event title, winning the pole vault with a 13-6. Nun finished ahead of Heartland’s Maverick Hiebner (13-0) and Centennial’s Tomes.
Connor Asche scored for the Panthers in the shot put, finishing second with a 47-04. Fillmore Central also landed a pair of athletes on the podium in the triple jump, as Keegan Theobald (40-6) finished third and Luke Kimbrough (39-2 1/2) finished fifth.
In the running events, the Panthers’ 4x800 relay finished second with a time of 8:47.80. Fillmore Central also earned points from Garrett Nichols’ third-place finish in the 1600 (5:00.97) and De Maciel’s sixth-place finish in the 800 (2:16.41).
Heartland had a pair of top-3 finishes in field events, highlighted by Hiebner’s runner-up performance in the pole vault. In the high jump, Trajan Arbuck notched a 6-4 to finish third.
In the running events, the Huskies earned points with a fifth-place finish in the 4x100 relay and a sixth-place finish in the 4x400.
Team results: 1.Wilber-Clatonia (WC) 125,: 2.Superior (SUP) 65; 3.Milford (MIL) 53; 4.Sutton (SUTT) 49; 5.David City (DC) 48; 6.Centennial (CENT) 46; 7.Thayer Central (TC) 43; 8.Fillmore Central (FC) 41; 9.Sandy Creek (SC) 21; 10.Fairbury (FHS) 19; 11.Heartland (HRT) 17
Event winners and area athletes who placed:
100 – 1.Lucas Jacobsen (WC), 11.03
200 – 1.Caden Denker (DC), 23.83
400 – 1.Dane Miller (SUP), 53.05
800 – 1.Trey Fischer (TC), 2:03.26; 6.De Maciel (FC), 2:16.41
1600 – 1.Tommy Lokken (WC), 4:54.46; 3.Garrett Nichols (FC), 5:00.97
3200 – 1.Tommy Lokken (WC), 11:00.53; 2.Ryan Payne (CENT), 11:10.39; 5.Clinton Turnbull (CENT), 11:28.52
110 Hurdles – 1.Collin Piening (MIL), 15.44; 5.Will Saunders (CENT), 16.09
300 Hurdles – 1.Dane Miller (SUP), 42.58; 6.Jake Bargen (CENT), 44.50
4x100 Relay – 1.Wilber-Clatonia, 45.73; 4.Centennial, 47.46; . Heartland, 48.07
4x400 Relay – 1.Wilber-Clatonia, 3:39.98; 4.Centennial, 3:53.15; 6.Heartland, 3:54.88
4x800 Relay – 1.Wilber-Clatonia, 8:43.64; 2.Fillmore Central, 8:47.80
High Jump – 1.Micah Biltoft (SC), 6-6; 3.Trajan Arbuck (HRT), 6-4; 4.Jake Bargen (CENT), 6-0
Pole Vault – 1.Conner Nun (FC), 13-6; 2. Maverick Hiebner (HRT), 13-0; 3.Sam Tomes (CENT), 12-6; 6.Cooper Gierhan (CENT), 12-0
Long Jump – 1.Mason Combs (WC), 21-08.75; 4.Rashun Foreman (CENT), 19-07.50
Triple Jump – 1.Caden Denker (DC), 41-06.00; 3.Keegan Theobald (FC), 40-06.00; 5.Luke Kimbrough (FC), 39-02.50
Shot Put – 1.Nathan Baldwin (SUTT), 47-06.00; 2.Connor Asche (FC), 47-04.00
Discus – 1.Carson Fehlhofer (CENT), 167-08