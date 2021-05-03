Southern Nebraska Conference boys track and field

WILBER — As the calendar flipped to May, solid performances across the board propelled the Centennial Broncos to a sixth-place finish at the Southern Nebraska Conference track and field meet on Saturday.

Host Wilber-Clatonia dominated the rest of the field winning seven events — six running events and the long jump. The Wolverines’ 125 points were 60 more than second-place Superior and 72 more than third-place Milford.

Sutton (49) and David City (48) rounded out the top five. Fillmore Central finished eighth with 41, while Heartland scored 17 on their way to an 11th-place finish.

Centennial claimed its lone event win in the discus, where Carson Fehlhafer recorded a toss of 167-08, nearly 17 feet further than Sutton’s Nathan Baldwin (150-10) in second place. Rashun Foreman also recorded points for the Broncos in the long jump, finishing fourth with a jump of 19-7 ½ while Jake Bargen finished fourth in the high jump with a 6-0.

In the pole vault, Sam Tomes (12-6) and Cooper Gierhan (12-0) both scored for Centennial, finishing third and sixth, respectively.