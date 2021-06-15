Southeast Nebraska All-Star girls hoops

BEATRICE - The East All-Stars trailed 48-37 after three quarters in Saturday's Southeast Nebraska Girls All-Star Basketball game, but would come back to win 57-54.

The East fought back to tie the game 53-53 when Kaylee Klover of Southern scored with 2:20 left in the fourth quarter.

Zadie Plager of Johnson County Central then knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:01 left to give the East its first lead since the beginning of the opening quarter.

With 24 seconds, Norris' Maddy Collier made one of two free throws to make it 57-53. The West team made a free throw with 12 seconds left to make it a three point game, but the East would hold on for the win.

Mak Hatcliff of Beatrice was named the game's most valuable player. She had 10 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and one assist in the game. The MVP was voted on by coaches in attendance as well as media.

Jordan Koehler of Johnson-Brock had 14 points and 13 rebounds in the game. Katilyn Glathar of HTRS had eight points and six rebounds while Taylor Anderson of Freeman had six points. Eryn Snethen of Falls City and Maddy Collier of Norris had five points each.