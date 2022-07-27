 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SOS wins game one 8-0, game two weathered out

  • 0

GENEVA - The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Seniors faced two elimination games on Tuesday in the finals of the Class C-5 at Legion Field in Geneva.

In the first game Colin Wingard and Braden Santos combined to one-hit the Wood River Seniors in an 8-0 win in five innings.

The second game was scheduled right after the first and with SOS on top 2-0 and still batting in the bottom of the first, weather moved in and forced the completion of the tournament to be moved to Wednesday.

The two teams settled the C-5 District championship on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

The first game was tied at 0-0 through two innings, but in the third the Rebels broke through and posted three runs as Mick Hoatson reached on an error; Korbe Urkoski singled and Shayden Lundstrom walked to load the bases.

A Grady Belt double put the SOS Seniors on top 2-0 and they added one more on a Pierce Branting single to right field to open the lead to 3-0.

People are also reading…

In the fourth the Rebels continued to hammer Wood River offensively as Logan Lindlsey walked, stole second and scored on a Hoatson single to make it 4-0.

Urkoski followed with a single and Shayden Lundstrom doubled in two more runs and the lead was 7-0.

Belt’s single scored Lundstrom and the SOS pitching staff shut down the Wood River offense in the fourth and fifth innings for the 8-0 win.

Wingard tossed 45 pitches, 28 for strikes, and Wood River’s only hit was off the bat of Caleb Paul, a single to lead off the second.

SOS (20-7) finished with nine hits as Urkoski was 2 for 3. Belt was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs and Lundstrom was 1 for 2 with a pair of runs driven in. Extra base hits were recorded by Lundstrom, Belt, Wyatt Urban and Wingard.

Both teams finished the game with two errors.

SOS Rebels (20-7) 003 50-8 9 2

Wood River (14-10) 000 00-0 1 2

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kern to coach NCA Blue All-Stars

Kern to coach NCA Blue All-Stars

LINCOLN - York High School girls head basketball coach Matt Kern will be on the sideline Monday night as the head coach of the Blue All-Stars …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News