SOS wins game one 8-0, game two weathered out

GENEVA - The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Seniors faced two elimination games on Tuesday in the finals of the Class C-5 at Legion Field in Geneva.

In the first game Colin Wingard and Braden Santos combined to one-hit the Wood River Seniors in an 8-0 win in five innings.

The second game was scheduled right after the first and with SOS on top 2-0 and still batting in the bottom of the first, weather moved in and forced the completion of the tournament to be moved to Wednesday.

The two teams settled the C-5 District championship on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

The first game was tied at 0-0 through two innings, but in the third the Rebels broke through and posted three runs as Mick Hoatson reached on an error; Korbe Urkoski singled and Shayden Lundstrom walked to load the bases.

A Grady Belt double put the SOS Seniors on top 2-0 and they added one more on a Pierce Branting single to right field to open the lead to 3-0.

In the fourth the Rebels continued to hammer Wood River offensively as Logan Lindlsey walked, stole second and scored on a Hoatson single to make it 4-0.

Urkoski followed with a single and Shayden Lundstrom doubled in two more runs and the lead was 7-0.

Belt’s single scored Lundstrom and the SOS pitching staff shut down the Wood River offense in the fourth and fifth innings for the 8-0 win.

Wingard tossed 45 pitches, 28 for strikes, and Wood River’s only hit was off the bat of Caleb Paul, a single to lead off the second.

SOS (20-7) finished with nine hits as Urkoski was 2 for 3. Belt was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs and Lundstrom was 1 for 2 with a pair of runs driven in. Extra base hits were recorded by Lundstrom, Belt, Wyatt Urban and Wingard.

Both teams finished the game with two errors.

SOS Rebels (20-7) 003 50-8 9 2

Wood River (14-10) 000 00-0 1 2