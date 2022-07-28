SOS wins district, makes state Class C baseball tourney

SOS advances to Class C state tournament with 8-0 win over Wood River

GENEVA - The Wood River Seniors came into the championship series with the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels needing just one win to advance to this Saturday’s Class C State Championship in Wisner.

The old adage if you can’t score - you can’t win held a lot of water as the SOS Rebels shutout the Wood River nine 8-0 on Tuesday, returned Wednesday night and left Geneva as the C-5 District champion following another 8-0 win.

The tournament, scheduled to end on Tuesday night, had to be extended one day when a storm forced the second game to be postponed.

SOS also made the Class C state tournament last season and opened with a first round win over Tekamah-Herman. Saturday the Rebels will face Pender at 12 noon.

The SOS pitching staff in two games allowed just three hits and they combined to strike out 12 batters. They threw a total of 155 pitches and 99 were considered strikes.

On Wednesday night the Rebels scored two runs in the first and added single runs in the second, third and the fourth before their three runs in the fifth ended the game via the eight-run rule.

The Rebels were led at the plate by Mick Hoatson who was 2 for 4 with a double and three runs batted in; Colin Wingard was 2 for 2 with a double and Logan Lindsley was 2 for 3 with one RBI. The Rebels finished with nine hits.

Wood River had two hits in the loss.

Shayden Lundstrom posted the win with four innings of work, allowing two hits and striking out four. Wingard finished the game with one inning pitched and one K.

Wood River (14-11) 000 00-0 2 2

SOS Rebels (21-7) 211 13-8 9 1