SOS victimizes UBC, earns berth at state baseball

GENEVA - After almost three hours the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels punched their ticket to the Class C State Seniors Tournament with a 12-9 win over Utica/Beaver-Crossing in the District C4 final at the Shark Tank in Geneva.

UBC, who had lost their first game to SOS in the first game of the tournament, went to the bottom of the fifth leading 8-5. The UBC Badgers were in a position where they would have to defeat the Rebels twice to make the state tournament which gets underway Saturday in Palmer.

The first two hitters for the Rebels set the table in the fifth as Isaiah Zelasney singled, followed by another hit off the bat of Mick Hoatson.

A walk to Wyatt Urban loaded the bases and the first runs of the inning scored when Pierce Branting singled with one out to drive in both Zelasney and Hoatson to make it 8-7. An error, one of three in the game for the Badgers, tied the game at 8-8.

A Shayden Lundstrom single scored Branting to make it 9-8 and the Rebels would add three more runs. Grady Belt had an RBI single and bases loaded walks to both Hoatson and Urban capped the scoring.

UBC had a potential scoring rally snuffed out in the sixth on a double play and was able to score one run in the seventh as James Drake had an RBI single.