SOS victimizes UBC, earns berth at state baseball

GENEVA - After almost three hours the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels punched their ticket to the Class C State Seniors Tournament with a 12-9 win over Utica/Beaver-Crossing in the District C4 final at the Shark Tank in Geneva.
UBC, who had lost their first game to SOS in the first game of the tournament, went to the bottom of the fifth leading 8-5. The UBC Badgers were in a position where they would have to defeat the Rebels twice to make the state tournament which gets underway Saturday in Palmer.
The first two hitters for the Rebels set the table in the fifth as Isaiah Zelasney singled, followed by another hit off the bat of Mick Hoatson.
A walk to Wyatt Urban loaded the bases and the first runs of the inning scored when Pierce Branting singled with one out to drive in both Zelasney and Hoatson to make it 8-7. An error, one of three in the game for the Badgers, tied the game at 8-8.
A Shayden Lundstrom single scored Branting to make it 9-8 and the Rebels would add three more runs. Grady Belt had an RBI single and bases loaded walks to both Hoatson and Urban capped the scoring.
UBC had a potential scoring rally snuffed out in the sixth on a double play and was able to score one run in the seventh as James Drake had an RBI single.
SOS led 1-0 at the end of one frame, but UBC plated two runs to make it 2-1 and extended their lead to 5-2 in the top of the third before the Rebels answered with three runs to knot the score at 5-5.
UBC would finish with eight hits led by Drake with three in five trips to the plate. He scored one run and drove in three. Horne also had two hits, crossed the plate twice and was credited with one RBI.
SOS recorded 12 hits as Jett Pinneo, Lundstrom, Belt and Zelasney had two each. Lundstrom and Branting led the team in RBIs with two apiece and Zelasney swiped five bases giving him seven for the tournament.
Lundstrom worked 4 1/3 innings for the win. He allowed six hits; four runs all earned and struck out three batters.
SOS awaits the winner of the C5 Tournament which was pushed back one day because of Sunday action being rained out. That final is to be played tonight at 6 p.m. in Hebron and will pit unbeaten Tecumseh against Alma.
The Rebels and the winner of the C5 will play in the first game Saturday in Palmer at 11 a.m.
UBC 023 300 1-9 8 3
SOS 113 070 x-12 12 2