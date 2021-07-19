SOS takes two from Senior Kings in York

YORK – After Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg hammered the York Seniors 9-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday night, the second matchup went down to the wire. York plated a pair of runs in the fifth and sixth innings to tie the game at four, but the Rebels scored twice in the eighth inning and held on for a 6-4 win.
SOS 9, York 1
SOS dominated the opening game of the doubleheader, scoring a pair of runs in each of the first two innings before blowing the game open with a five-run third. Colin Wingard went 3 for 3 at the plate to lead the SOS lineup as the Rebels exploded for nine runs on six hits, aided by five York errors.
York, meanwhile, mustered a single run on only three hits during the first game. Reid Heidtbrink allowed seven runs – five earned – on three hits and three walks with a strikeout in just 2 1/3 innings to take the loss, while Carter Culotta allowed a pair of runs on three hits and two strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings of relief.
Bradyn Glebe tossed a scoreless fifth inning for York, allowing one walk and striking out the side.
Jett Pinneo earned the win for SOS, allowing a hit and a walk with a strikeout in two scoreless innings.
SOS 6, York 4
The second half of the doubleheader was much closer, as neither side could break through until the third inning. SOS threatened early, but Grady Belt was tagged out at third trying to extend a double into a triple to end the top of the first and Isaiah Zelasney got caught trying to steal home to end the second.
In the third, the Rebels finally broke through against York starter Beau Woods. Pinneo reached on a dropped third strike, while Shayden Lundstrum and Belt both drew walks to load the bases with one out.
Mick Hoatson pushed across the first SOS run on an RBI ground out and Lundstrum scored on a wild pitch, but Woods struck out Zelasney to end the inning.