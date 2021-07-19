SOS takes two from Senior Kings in York

YORK – After Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg hammered the York Seniors 9-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday night, the second matchup went down to the wire. York plated a pair of runs in the fifth and sixth innings to tie the game at four, but the Rebels scored twice in the eighth inning and held on for a 6-4 win.

SOS 9, York 1

SOS dominated the opening game of the doubleheader, scoring a pair of runs in each of the first two innings before blowing the game open with a five-run third. Colin Wingard went 3 for 3 at the plate to lead the SOS lineup as the Rebels exploded for nine runs on six hits, aided by five York errors.

York, meanwhile, mustered a single run on only three hits during the first game. Reid Heidtbrink allowed seven runs – five earned – on three hits and three walks with a strikeout in just 2 1/3 innings to take the loss, while Carter Culotta allowed a pair of runs on three hits and two strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings of relief.

Bradyn Glebe tossed a scoreless fifth inning for York, allowing one walk and striking out the side.

Jett Pinneo earned the win for SOS, allowing a hit and a walk with a strikeout in two scoreless innings.

SOS 6, York 4