SOS Seniors still alive at Class C state

Rebels fall to Pender 10-1, beat Valentine 14-5 over the weekend

WISNER – After two days at the Class C Seniors state tournament, the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels remain in the hunt. SOS dropped its state opener to Pender on Saturday before staving off elimination in Sunday’s 14-5 win over Valentine. The Rebels took on DCB in an elimination game at 5 p.m. Monday evening.

Pender 10, SOS 1

Pender broke through with four runs against the Rebels’ Pierce Branting in the top of the second, added another in the fourth and five more in the sixth to take the state opener 10-1 on Saturday afternoon.

SOS only mounted two real scoring threats, plating one run in the bottom of the fourth before leaving the bases loaded and stranding a trio of runners in the sixth to end the game.

Colin Wingard collected half of the Rebels’ four hits as part of a 2 for 3 day, while Shayden Lundstrom added a single in the first and Korbe Urkoski doubled and scored in the fourth.

SOS went through four pitchers Saturday, taking out each of their three relievers at or before 30 pitches to meet pitch count requirements for eligibility later in the tournament. Branting took the loss, allowing four runs on six hits and a trio of walks with three Ks in 2 1/3 innings.

Mick Hoatson tossed another 2 1/3 frames, allowing one unearned run on a hit with one strikeout. Brayden Santos allowed five runs – three earned – on a hit and two walks in 2/3 of an inning, while Isaac Whitmore retired two of the three batters he faced in the sixth inning.

Bradyen Hegge and Jacob Bruns tallied two hits apiece to lead Pender, while Bruns and Caleb Trimble both drove in a pair of runs. The Post 55 Seniors finished with 10 runs on nine hits and five walks.

Hegge went the distance on the bump for Pender to pick up the win, allowing one run on four hits and a pair of walks with a whopping 14 Ks in six innings of action.

SOS 14, Valentine 5

The Rebels jumped on Valentine early in Sunday’s elimination game, scoring three in the top of the first, two in the second and eight more in the third. SOS’ pitching, meanwhile, delivered four shutout innings to open the game.

Valentine finally broke through for five runs in the fifth, but by then it was too little, too late to save their season as SOS stayed alive with a 14-5 win.

Hoatson doubled to lead off the game, Wingard drove him in with a double of his own and a Valentine error plated two more runs as SOS raced out to an early lead in the first inning. The Rebels added to their cushion in the second thanks to an error and another RBI double off the bat of Wingard.

Already leading 5-0, SOS broke the game wide open in the third. Branting tripled to right field to lead off the frame and scored on the ensuing throw into the infield and Hoatson’s two-out single made it a 7-0 ballgame.

A walk and single loaded the bases for Wingard, who blasted a moonshot over the left-field fence for a grand slam to pad the lead to 11-0. The Rebels tacked on another two runs on an error and a Conner Schnell single before Valentine finally got the third out.

Branting doubled home Wingard in the top of the fifth to cap the scoring for SOS, and while Valentine exploded for five runs in the bottom of the inning it was too little far too late as the Rebels stayed alive with a 14-5 win in five innings thanks to the eight-run mercy rule.

SOS racked up 14 runs on 11 hits and four walks while also capitalizing on eight Valentine errors contributing to five unearned runs.

Wingard again led the Rebels at the plate, going 3 for 4 with six RBIs and a grand slam. Through two games over the weekend, he finished 5 for 7 offensively.

Branting also tallied three hits in the win and drove in a pair of runs, while Hoatson knocked in one and added a pair of hits of his own.

Lundstrom got the start and logged just 40 pitches, scattering a hit and two walks with three Ks across a pair of scoreless innings.

Schnell fired 2 1/3 frames and allowed three runs on four hits and three walks with one strikeout.

SOS returned to action on Monday evening for an elimination game against DCB. Full results from the contest will be available in Wednesday’s paper.