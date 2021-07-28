SOS Seniors sit down No. 1 seed Sutton

GENEVA - The Sutton Mustangs, who came into the C4 District Senior Baseball Tournament as the No. 1 seed, trailed Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg 7-2 as they came to bat in the bottom of the fourth.

The Mustangs scored six unanswered runs (four in the fourth and two in the fifth) to take an 8-7 lead, but the SOS Rebels were not to be denied.

SOS plated two runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings and held on for the 11-9 win eliminating the No. 1 seed from the tournament at the Shark Tank in Geneva

SOS and UBC played Tuesday in the championship game at 7 p.m. If UBC wins that game the two teams will play a second game to determine the C4 champions and a berth in the Class C State Tournament in Palmer starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The Rebels out-hit the Mustangs nine to seven as Isaiah Zelasney led the offense with three hits in three at bats; he drove in four runs and had a two-run double for the Rebels in the fourth frame.

Also recording multi-hit games were Shayden Lundstrom who went 2 for 4 with three runs scored, two RBIs and two stolen bases and Wyatt Urban who had two hits, drove in three runs and also recorded a double.

The other two hits for the Rebels belonged to Isaac Whitmore and Mick Hoatson.