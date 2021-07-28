SOS Seniors sit down No. 1 seed Sutton

GENEVA - The Sutton Mustangs, who came into the C4 District Senior Baseball Tournament as the No. 1 seed, trailed Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg 7-2 as they came to bat in the bottom of the fourth.
The Mustangs scored six unanswered runs (four in the fourth and two in the fifth) to take an 8-7 lead, but the SOS Rebels were not to be denied.
SOS plated two runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings and held on for the 11-9 win eliminating the No. 1 seed from the tournament at the Shark Tank in Geneva
SOS and UBC played Tuesday in the championship game at 7 p.m. If UBC wins that game the two teams will play a second game to determine the C4 champions and a berth in the Class C State Tournament in Palmer starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
The Rebels out-hit the Mustangs nine to seven as Isaiah Zelasney led the offense with three hits in three at bats; he drove in four runs and had a two-run double for the Rebels in the fourth frame.
Also recording multi-hit games were Shayden Lundstrom who went 2 for 4 with three runs scored, two RBIs and two stolen bases and Wyatt Urban who had two hits, drove in three runs and also recorded a double.
The other two hits for the Rebels belonged to Isaac Whitmore and Mick Hoatson.
On the mound the Rebels used four pitchers with Zelasney going 3 2/3 innings throwing 92 pitches and Jett Pinneo working two frames and using up 45 pitches.
Sutton was led by Dawson Ohrt who was 3 for 5 with two runs scored and four runs batted in while Myles Jones had two hits in four plate appearances and also scored twice.
For Sutton, mound duties fell on Quenton Jones (110 pitches) and Ty Skala with 51. Jones worked 4 1/3 while Skala was on the hill for 2 2/3.
SOS 104 202 2-11 9 2
Sutton 200 420 1- 9 7 1