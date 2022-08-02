SOS Seniors season ends in loss at state

Late rally does in Rebels in 5-2 defeat

WISNER – Through three and a half innings Monday night, the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels held a 2-1 lead over Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus in an elimination game at the Class C state tournament. However, DCB rallied to tie the game in the home half of the fourth, then scored two in the fifth and another in the sixth to hold on and end the Rebels’ season in a 5-2 loss.

DCB took a 1-0 lead on a two-out single off SOS starter Colin Wingard in the bottom of the second, but the Rebels answered back in the fourth.

Mick Hoatson legged out an infield single to lead off the frame and advanced to second on a ground out. Shayden Lundstrom stepped to the plate and drove a ground ball through the middle of the infield into center, and Hoatson scampered home on the play to tie the game.

With two outs and runners on first and second, Pierce Branting singled to left field to drive in Lundstrom and give SOS a 2-1 lead. However, Wingard got caught stealing third to end the threat.

DCB battled back in the bottom of the inning, tying the game on back-to-back two-out singles. SOS then went down in order in the fifth and DCB tacked on a pair of runs thanks to an RBI single and a passed ball to take a 4-2 lead.

The Rebels couldn’t get anything going in the top of the sixth and DCB tacked on an insurance run in the home half as SOS went to the top of the seventh needing three runs to extend their season.

Wingard singled to lead off the inning, but a strikeout, fly out and fielder’s choice ended the game and sent the Rebels home with a 5-2 loss.

DCB outhit SOS 12-4, but the Rebels still managed to hang tough for a full seven innings. Lundstrom and Branting both tallied RBI singles, while Hoatson and Wingard each added a hit of their own.

Wingard took the loss on the mound, allowing four runs – two earned – on nine hits and a pair of walks with six Ks in 4 2/3 innings of work. Hoatson tossed the final 1 1/3 innings and gave up one run on three hits and a walk with a pair of strikeouts.

Carter Noakes went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI to lead DCB offensively. He also went the distance on the mound to earn the win.