SOS Seniors get weekend split in Silver Creek

SILVER CREEK-The Shelby/Osceola/Stromsburg Seniors picked up their second win of the Silver Creek Tournament on Saturday with a 6-2 win over the BDS Seniors.

SOS had defeated Twin River in five innings on Friday night 9-0 to open a three-game slate in Silver Creek.

On Sunday the offense mustered just two hits as they dropped a 2-0 decision to the Dannebrog/Cairo/Boelus Seniors in their tournament finale.

SOS 6 BDS 2

The Rebels jumped to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first as they put together two runs on three hits. Two of the hits – a single by Mick Hoatson and a double off the bat of Wyatt Urban – produced a run. SOS also had three stolen bases in the frame and finished the game with six.

BDS fought back to tie the game at 2-2 as two Rebel errors allowed a pair of unearned runs against SOS starter Braden Santos, who worked three innings before giving way to Isaac Whitmore. Whitmore would go on to record the win. Santos allowed two hits and two runs, both of which were unearned, and he struck out four and walked four.

Whitmore and Mick Hoatson shut the door on the BDS Seniors as they combined to allow just one hit in relief. Whitmore recorded four K’s and Hoatson had one.

With SOS on top 3-2 in the top of the sixth, the Rebels nailed the door shut with a trio of runs thanks to two errors and a pair of singles, including an RBI base knock from Hoatson.

Hoatson led the SOS offense with three of the Rebels’ eight hits and Colin Wingard had a pair. For the second consecutive game, Korbe Urkoski ripped a triple.

DCB 2 SOS 0

A hit off the bat of Shayden Lundstrom and another from Kelby Neujahr was the extent of the SOS offense in the 2-0 loss to DCB.

DCB scored in the second on a Nolan Hurt single and again in the fifth on a Carter Noakes safety squeeze to provide all the scoring in the game.

Noakes pitched six complete frames allowing two hits and striking out 11, while the save went to Kellen Fries, who struckout two of the three batters he faced in the seventh.

SOS starter Colin Wingard allowed just four hits and two runs, both of which were earned, and struck out 10.

SOS, 12-4, will be in York tonight to face the Cornerstone Senior Kings at 8 p.m.