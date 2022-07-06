SOS Seniors climb to 15-6 with 10-3 win at Pender

PENDER - Both teams’ defenses struggled Tuesday night as the SOS Rebels and the Pender Seniors combined to commit 11 errors

But it was the SOS offense that came up big as they improved to 15-6 on the season with a 10-3 win.

The Rebels were on the scoreboard early as they scored two in the first and added a single run in the second.

Pender picked up a run in the fourth to make it 3-1, but that’s when SOS plated four in the fifth to open a commanding lead.

In the fifth with two outs, SOS worked their way to three consecutive walks to load the bases. In the loss the Pender pitching staff issued 10 walks and three hit batters.

Mick Hoatson and Shayden Lundstrom were both hit by a pitch to open a 5-1 lead and a fourth walk made it 6-1. The fourth run of the inning scored on a wild pitch.

The Rebels added two more runs in the sixth and another in the seventh to seal to the 10-3 win.

SOS finished with just seven hits. Lundstrom was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and four stolen bases while Kelby Neujahr was 2 for 3 with a run scored. Picking up one hit each were Hoatson, Pierce Branting and Colin Wingard. The only extra base hit, a double, was credited to Wingard.

On the mound Branting worked six complete innings, gave up just two hits, two runs, both unearned, and struck out seven batters. Konner Batenhorst came out of the bullpen in the seventh allowing one hit and one run.

Pender’s three hits, all singles, were credited to Jacob Bruns, Spencer Rabbass and Maise.

The SOS Seniors will play two games in Geneva on Sunday, July 10 with the first pitch scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

The final two games of the regular season will be a double-header at Tecumseh on Thursday, July 14 at 5:30 and 8 p.m.

SOS Rebels 210 042 1-10 7 6

Pender 000 101 1-3 3 5