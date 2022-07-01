SOS Seniors bounce back to thump Neligh 10-2

OSCEOLA - The Neligh Seniors broke out of the gates with two runs in the top of the first Thursday night, but after that it was all SOS and Pierce Branting.

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels trimmed the Neligh lead to 2-1 in the second and a four-run fourth ignited a nine-run scoring outburst by the Rebels in the fourth and fifth innings combined on their way to the 10-2 win in five innings.

After being touched up for two runs on two hits and an error in the top of the first, SOS starter Pierce Branting buckled down to hold the Neligh crew to just two hits over the final four frames and recorded four strikeouts on his way to the win. Branting needed just 60 pitches, 43 of which found the strike zone.

SOS improved to 13-5 with the win and finished the game with nine hits to four for the visitors.

The offense was led by three players with two hits each. Mick Hoatson was 2 for 3 at the plate, scored one run and drove in two runs. Catcher Grady Belt had two hits in two trips to the plate and Kelby Neujahr was 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

The Rebels were relentless on the bases with eight stolen bases as Logan Lindsley, Hoatson and Belt all recorded two steals each. Lindsley also drove in a pair of runs.

Carson Anderson, Shane Hammock, Colson Krebs and Cameron Schindler all picked up one hit each for Neligh. The only steal of the night for the visitors was by Anderson.

On the hill Trinity Graham logged 3 2/3 innings, allowed five hits, five runs and had one strikeout. Of the 10 runs allowed by the Neligh staff in the game, six were earned. In relief, Krebs went one inning, allowed four hits, five runs and three Ks. The two Neligh hurlers combined to throw 113 pitches.

SOS was back in action Friday night at Yutan.

Neligh 200 00-2 4 2

SOS Rebels 010 45-10 9 1