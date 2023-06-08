HEBRON – After starting the season with four games in six days and looking at a 0-4 record, the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Senior Rebels had a 10-day break before they traveled to Hebron on Wednesday night.

The Rebels put together back-to-back three-run innings in the third and fourth and took a 6-1 lead to the fifth, but Hebron matched SOS with three runs in each the fifth and sixth to make it 8-7. SOS picked up an insurance run in the seventh for the 9-7 win.

The Rebels outhit the Hebron crew 8-7 as Connor Schnell was the only player with more than one-hit as he went 2 for 4 with an RBI. One of Schell’s two hits was a double.

Isaac Whitmore was 1 for 3 with two RBI, while Kelly and Kolton Neujahr, Isaiah Zelasney, Brayden Santos and Ashton Schulz all had one hit. Zelasney had a triple and scored two runs in four at bats.

Heitman had two hits, one a double and he drove in two runs for Hebron.

Four pitchers worked the hill for the Rebels as Schnell, Whitmore, Neujahr and Zelasney all saw time on the mound for the Rebels.

The two teams combined to commit 10 errors and of the 16 combined runs scored only 10 were earned.

After five road games to open the season, the SOS Seniors will host the Albion Cornerstone Seniors on Friday night in Osceola. Game time is set for 5:30 p.m.

SOS 003 302 1 - 9 8 4

Hebron 100 033 0 - 7 7 6