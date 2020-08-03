SYRACUSE, Neb. – The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebel Seniors head into their season finale Tuesday night against Twin River on a hot streak.
After winning all four of its games at a tournament in Syracuse this past weekend, SOS has now won 10 straight games and is 18-3-1 on the summer. Tuesday’s action in Silver Creek starts with the Juniors game at 5:30 p.m. with the Seniors following at around 8. The Rebel Juniors are currently 13-4.
The Seniors started their tournament in Syracuse on Saturday with a couple wins over Elmwood-Murdock-Nehawka (EMN) and Tecumseh before taking down EMN for a second time on Sunday and then host Syracuse.
SOS 3, EMN 2
The game was a scoreless tie until the fifth inning as SOS got on the board first when Isaiah Zelasney scored from third on a sacrifice fly to right that gave the Rebels a 1-0 edge.
EMN got the lead right back, however, after scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
SOS went into the seventh needing a response, and it got one when Jett Pinneo tied the game at 2 with an RBI single. Cooper Gierhan then stepped to the plate and delivered an RBI single that gave his team the 3-2 lead. Gierhan then got three outs on the mound by forcing a pop out and a grounder that his defense turned into a game-sealing double play.
Colin Wingard started on the mound for SOS and lasted 5 1/3 innings, striking out five with five walks. He gave up four hits and two runs, none of which were earned. Gierhan threw 1 2/3 innings and gave up just two hits.
SOS’s offense, which outhit EMN 7-6, was led by Bailey Belt, who had a team-high three hits.
SOS 2, Tecumseh 1
The game was called in the top of the third due to rain, and Tecumseh didn’t come back on Sunday to finish.
SOS 8, EMN 6
The Rebels trailed 5-1 after the top of the third, but cut their deficit to 5-2 in the bottom of the frame when Belt hit an RBI double to center that scored Pinneo.
Belt started on the mound and threw three innings before Gierhan came in relief. Gierhan held EMN scoreless until the sixth inning. Meanwhile, the Rebel offense chipped away at the EMN lead and scored two runs in the fourth and four in the fifth to take an 8-5 advantage.
During that stretch, Mick Hoatson hit a two-run single in the fourth while Grady Belt hit an RBI single.
EMN outhit SOS 12-7 in the game. The Rebels were led at the plate by Pinneo and Bailey Belt, who both had two hits. Hoatson had three RBIs to lead the team while Bailey Belt had two.
Bailey Belt struck out three batters and gave up five earned runs on seven hits. Gierhan threw four innings and gave up five hits and one earned run.
SOS 5, Syracuse 1
Pitcher Tanner Wood held the Syracuse offense to just one run in five innings of work to lead SOS to the win Sunday afternoon.
The Rebels outhit Syracuse 12-7 and took a 2-1 lead in the fourth when Max Hoatson hit an RBI single and Pierce Branting hit an RBI double. SOS went on to score two more runs in the fifth and one in the seventh while Gierhan held Syracuse scoreless in two innings of relief on the mound.
Kyle Napier led SOS at the plate with three hits while three others – Pinneo, Bailey Belt and Mick Hoatson – all had two. Bailey Belt had a team-best two RBIs in the win.
