SOS Rebels split in state tourney baseball

With one out and Belt on first, Isaiah Zelasney ripped a line drive over the head of the Tecumseh center fielder, but Belt had to hold up and both runners only advanced two bases.

With one out Mick Hoatson, the team’s leading hitter by average, delivered a two-run single and the Rebels took a 2-1 lead and would never look back.

Two hit batters in the bottom of the fifth set the table for SOS to score three times to open a 5-1 lead. Zelasney singled to drive in one run and Hoatson banged a single to make it 5-1 with both Lundstrom and courtesy runner Brayden Schmidtberger scoring.

Working with a four run lead, Wingard set down the side in order. After a lead-off walk in the seventh, Wingard struck out the next two batters and ended the game on a ground out.

SOS finished with seven hits as Zelasney and Hoatson led the way with two each and Hoatson had a team high four RBIs.

Louisville/Weeping Water 7, SOS 4

L-WW scored five runs combined over the third, fourth and fifth innings as they advanced with the win over the Rebels.

The two teams were tied at 1-1 after the first inning as Lundstrom singled and scored on Grady Belt’s single.