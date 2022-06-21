SOS Rebels defense tested by Yutan in 4-2 win

OSCEOLA- A quick look Tuesday night’s line score reveals a solid effort by the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg defense, because the Yutan juniors offense had runners all over the place the entire game.

SOS took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first and scored two more in the fourth, holding on for the 4-2 win at Osceola’s Bob Zelasney Field on Tuesday night.

Yutan finished the game with nine hits; they stranded 12 base runners and left the bases loaded twice in the game.

The Rebels put up a run in the first on an RBI single off the bat of Kolton Neujahr, who went 2-for-3 in the game while driving in two runs.

In the top of the third, Yutan loaded the bases on two hits and a walk. However, starter Connor Schnell survived the inning when centerfielder Kelby Neujahr made the play of the game, saving at least two runs with a sliding catch on a sinking line drive.

SOS plated two in the fourth to open a 3-0 lead after Kolton Neujahr singled in one run and Eli Fjell scored a second on an RBI ground out.

Yutan cut the margin to 3-2 in the top of the fifth, but the Rebels scored an insurance run in the bottom of the inning to go up 4-2.

Yutan had runners at first and third with one out in the top of the seventh, but the Rebels’ Isaac Whitmore struck out two consecutive batters to end the game.

In relief, Whitmore pitched three innings, allowing four hits and one run. He notched seven K’s to led the SOS pitching staff, which recorded 11 total strikeouts.

Austin Scheuler went 3-for-4 to lead the Yutan offense, while starting pitcher Jack Edwards notched two hits and a stolen base in four plate appearances.

Edwards worked five complete innings and allowed all seven SOS hits while striking out seven batters.

SOS had seven hits, led by Brayden Santos and Kolton Neujahr with two each.

The Rebels are back in action Thursday night when they host David City at Buckley Park in Stromsburg with first pitch at 5:30 p.m.

Yutan Post 262 000 020 0-2 9 1

SOS Rebels 100 210 X-4 7 2