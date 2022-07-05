SOS Rebel Seniors split with Yutan and Tecumseh

SHELBY - The SOS Seniors head into the final two weeks of the regular season with a mark of 14-6 following a Fourth of July weekend split with Yutan and Tecumseh.

On Friday night the Rebels took on the Yutan Seniors for the second time this season. The hosts picked up a 7-5 win as the teams split the season series.

SOS won the first game 6-4 in Osceola on June 21.

Sunday the SOS Seniors hosted Tecumseh in Shelby and won the game over the Legion Post 2 team 9-4.

SOS 9, Tecumseh 4

In a rematch of last year’s first round of the Class C State Tournament, SOS trailed 4-1 when they came to bat in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Rebel offense kicked it into high gear as they plated four runs in the fifth and sixth innings to win the game by the final count of 9-4.

SOS starting pitcher Colin Wingard picked up the win with 6 1/3 innings of work. He allowed four hits, four runs - three of those earned - and posted 11 strikeouts.

On offense, Korbe Urkoski went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. One of his hits was a double, while Grady Belt was 1 for 2 with a home run and four RBIs.

Tecumseh’s offense was led by Treyton Holthus who was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a home run.

Yutan 7, SOS 5

After three innings in Yutan on Friday night the SOS Rebels and the Yutan Post 262 Seniors were locked in a 3-3 tie.

Yutan came to bat in the bottom of the fourth and threw up a four-spot the Rebels could never recover from and dropped the 7-5 decision.

SOS’s bats cranked out 11 hits compared to just five for the hosts, but three of those five came in the decisive fourth inning.

A Logan Lindsley RBI single in the second, an Urkoski run-scoring double and a Yutan error accounted for Rebel scoring through the top of the fourth.

SOS posted a single run in the fifth on a Wyatt Urban single, then he scored on a SAC fly off the bat of Pierce Branting. Urban was on third base after a Grady Belt safety.

In the seventh a Belt double scored Urkoski, who led off the inning with a triple.

Urkoski went 3 2/3 innings on the mound, allowing four hits, seven runs - all of them earned - and struck out four. In relief, Mick Hoatson allowed just one hit and fanned two batters.

Yutan’s offense was paced by Braxton Wentworth, who was 1 for 3 with a double and two runs batted in. Josh Fischer was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a triple, while Derek Wacker was 1 for 2 with a double.

On the mound Casey Stevens picked up the win working six frames, allowing nine hits and four runs. He registered three Ks while walking three.

SOS traveled to Pender on Tuesday night.